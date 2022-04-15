Viewers distracted by Mary Lou McDonald’s shoe choice on BBC programme

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald got viewers talking during an appearance on a BBC NI politics programme on Thursday night when she appeared wearing a pair of fashionable green trainers.

It's after she chose a pair of Adidas shoes to wear on The View with Mark Carruthers, prompting questions from viewers who wondered what was behind the choice.

While the major talking point was her interview on the future of her party Sinn Fein, others were distracted by her shoes.

Green Party election candidate for Lagan Valley Si Lee said: "Taking bets that by midnight tonight there will be a twitter account with the handle Mary Lou’s trainers.”

While another social media user said: "Did they assure her she'd only be filmed from the waist up? Or did someone nick her shoes?"

There were also compliments as one social media user said "nice trainers Mary Lou".

Read more No change to first minister title if Sinn Fein tops poll – McDonald

There was controversy in the programme as the Sinn Fein leader answered questions on party colleague Deirdre Hargey's then-stewardship of the Communities Deptartment during the pandemic.

Last year, the delivery of a £23m hardship scheme for sporting organisations during the Covid-19 pandemic was criticised by the Northern Ireland Audit Office, which found that in some cases clubs had pre-pandemic profits underwritten by the scheme.

The Audit Office said that was "not an appropriate use of public spending".

Ms McDonald said: "I think [Ms Hargey] would accept herself that there should have been a cap on public monies. But let me emphasise this point — nobody acted outside of the rules. So there’s learnings to be drawn for sure.

"I think anyone who’s struggling [in Northern Ireland]… recognise that Deirdre Hargey, perhaps above and beyond any other Minister in the Executive, has acted in good faith and solidarity particularly with families who are struggling."