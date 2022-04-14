Viking movie The Northman director snubbed Iceland for NI, reveals producer

Filming The Northman here was ideal for the locations and cost, says Belfast man

The local producer of Viking epic The Northman has told how its director, Robert Eggers, was persuaded to shoot the $90m movie in Northern Ireland after initially considering Iceland for the shoot.

Eggers, who co-wrote the script with Reykjavik poet Sjón, wanted to film the historical revenge saga in Iceland — where it is believed the legend of its central character Amleth originated. But after a visit to Northern Ireland to explore potential locations, the American filmmaker changed his mind.

Oscar-nominated Hollywood producer Mark Huffam, who comes from Northern Ireland and is Belfast-based, said when examining the cost effectiveness, spectacular locations and easy accessibility, he told Eggers there was ‘no contest’ between here and Iceland.

It was then agreed the bulk of the massive, star-studded production would film here.

Filming of The Northman, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bjork and Willem Dafoe, was due to get under way in March 2020 but was delayed until September 2020 because of Covid.

It was one of the first productions in the UK to shoot under pandemic protocols.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Huffam, who also produced The Martian, Game of Thrones and House of Gucci, said: “One of the financiers contacted me and said they wanted to make a Viking epic with Robert Eggers, would I be interested in producing it and where did I think the best place to film would be.

“They sent me the script to read. I’d always wanted to do a Viking film and a Western, and it was a very powerful script, so we had a conversation about it, and I told them I thought we could do most of it in Northern Ireland.

“Authenticity is everything to Robert and he wanted to shoot it all in Iceland. It’s very beautiful, an amazing place but also expensive and to do a shoot on the scale of The Northman and for the length of time, with the set builds, well, it was no contest really.

“By coming to Northern Ireland, we felt we could do the scenery and everything else and keep the film cost effective.”

Eggers came to Northern Ireland, had a look around and agreed it was a great spot to shoot his bloody tale of a prince on the quest for revenge after his father is brutally slain by his uncle.

“It didn’t take that much convincing, maybe just a little bit, but he decided that yes, it would work,” said Huffam.

Locations were identified including Torr Head, Ballycastle, which features in the opening scenes, Knockdhu outside Larne, the Mourne Mountains, Shane’s Castle and the River Bann. A spectacular fight scene between Skarsgard’s character Amleth and his uncle Fjolnir (Bang) at the volcanic Gates of Hell was shot at a quarry near Mallusk, but was so authentic looking, it was mistaken as Iceland by some movie critics.

Filming also took place at Belfast Harbour, Five Fingers Strand in Malin, Co Donegal and Gleniff Horseshow, Co Sligo. Iceland was used for several scenes, with filming taking place there for six days. The majority of the shoot, however — 87 days in total — took place in Northern Ireland.

Five days before principal photography was due to get under way, Covid hit the UK and lockdown restrictions were introduced. The sets at Torr Head and Knockdhu were closed and filming was put back by six months, to September 3.

When shooting did resume, cast and crew had to follow strict Covid protocols, including mask wearing, social distancing and thrice weekly PCR testing.

“It was a nightmare,” said Huffam. “Now I’m on my third film and TV show under Covid protocols. It doesn’t get any easier but at the time of The Northman shoot, we were making it up as we were going along and trying to keep everyone safe.

“None of us knew at the time just how infectious this virus was. Then we had to close down on two separate days after bad lab results came back and people were told they were positive when they weren’t.”

The harsh Northern Irish weather conditions proved to be less of a challenge and were in keeping with the film’s Icelandic feel. “Iceland is a fairly tough environment and we wanted to recreate that. If someone looks freezing in the film, that’s because they are,” said Huffam.

The Northman is released in UK cinemas tomorrow