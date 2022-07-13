Vinny Hurrell confirms he had Covid when challenged over ‘repeat’ Nolan Shows aired on BBC NI

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Vinny Hurrell has defended the channel broadcasting two days of pre-recorded shows last month, admitting he had Covid-19.

The journalist was responding after being challenged on Wednesday’s show by a caller who explained he was “disappointed” with some of the Nolan Show’s “output”.

The caller named John said: “You’ve stood in this last couple of weeks and I have to say I am a wee bit disappointed with some of your output because we’ve had repeats on the radio.

“We’ve had the Big Walk programme, the Big Walk is not part of the Stephen Nolan show. We get enough repeats on the television. We are forced to pay £159, now there are repeats on radio.”

Last month the channel said the broadcasting of pre-recorded specials was “due to resource in production staff” and that the show’s host Stephen Nolan is, “currently on holiday”.

Instead of a live programme, a pre-recorded special featuring Northern Ireland football legend Sammy McIlroy was aired, as well as interviews with Sir Michael Parkinson and comedian Sarah Millican.

Mr Hurrell explained: “You might be aware a week or so ago there were some issues in that there were a lot of people unwell, staffing issues.

“So due to that, there were some repeats put out. It is not something that happens that often, but I take your point there were some repeats put out.

“I had Covid myself. There were staffing issues, that is what led to some of those pre-recorded programmes and as soon as we could get the live ones back on air, that is exactly what we did.”