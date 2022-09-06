Watch: Awkward moment Cecilia Daly’s alarm goes off during BBC Newsline weather report

There was a piece of added background music in tonight’s BBC Newsline weather forecast, as weather presenter Cecilia Daly’s phone alarm went off live on-air.

The meteorologist, who spoke to the Belfast Telegraph last month about her early career with the Met Office and on local radio, stopped towards the end of her forecast to apologise to viewers, saying: “If you can hear a tinkling, I am really really sorry, it’s my alarm that has gone off. I’m really sorry.”

The awkward moment was greeted with laughter from news presenter Tara Mills who responded, saying: “I thought it was the ice cream van.”

Ms Daly recently opened about the challenges of her job saying "the weather is not a perfect science.”

“It is going to go wrong sometimes, and again, I have gotten over that now, but in the beginning, as a forecaster, that was one of the scariest things and that worried me a lot because you don’t want to let people down,” she continued.

“Sometimes people are going to say: ‘You’re talking a load of rubbish’, but the weather’s not a perfect science and that’s it, that’s all there is to it. You can only give the best advice, the best forecast, the best story, with the information you have.”

Luckily for the presenter, the interruption came as she wrapped up the bulletin, and despite forecasts of light rain, Ms Daly didn’t let the awkward moment dampen her spirits.