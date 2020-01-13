Watch: Banbridge teen interviews stars of Oscar-nominated 1917

Young NI film critic Kasper Andreasen with Dean Charles Chapman (left) and George Mackay (right) the two stars of the Oscar and BAFTA nominated and Golden Globes winning war epic 1917.

A Northern Ireland film fanatic has said it was "a privilege" to interview the stars of Oscar-nominated war epic, 1917.

Aspiring film critic Kasper Andreasen, 15, from Banbridge, flew to London with his mum for the 1917 press junket after attending a press screening in Dublin in early December.

He was given the opportunity as part of the two-year Young Reporter Programme run by film education charity Into Film.

Into Film is a UK-wide organisation with a regional hub in Northern Ireland, which aims to "put film at the heart of children and young people's education, helping to support their academic, cultural, and social development".

1917, about two young soldiers who venture across enemy lines to deliver a message that could save hundreds of lives, is shot as if in one long take, using camera work and editing to create a sense of continual motion.

Andreasen's first interviews were with the young stars of the movie, Dean Charles Chapman and George Mackay.

He said: “I think they were surprised at my age and that it was my very first interview, but they really put me at ease and the interview flowed.

"Next up, I had the pleasure of interviewing the director, Sir Sam Mendes. Throughout the interview, he was very funny and relaxed and shared with me that he had a son my age. I did make sure to compliment one of the final shots of the film which he was very pleased to hear.”

British film-maker Mendes, who recently received a knighthood in the New Year honours, is best known for James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre and dramas such as American Beauty, Road To Perdition and Revolutionary Road.

The Banbridge teenager also interviewed screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who has been Oscar-nominated along with Mendes for best original screenplay, and legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins.

“I’m totally in awe of this man’s talent and he definitely didn’t disappoint," said Andreasen of Deakins. "I’m very privileged to have been a part of this assignment, especially now that this movie is winning so many awards."

It was announced on Monday that 1917 has received ten Oscar nominations including best picture and best director. Last week it won best motion picture, drama and best director for Mendes at the Golden Globes ceremony - the first major event of the awards season - and has been nominated for nine BAFTAs.

The 70th British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 2 while the Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9.