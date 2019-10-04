Watch: Belfast's Blu Hydrangea wears Harland & Wolff costume in Drag Race UK debut

Belfast drag queen Blu Hydrangea paid tribute to her hometown when she made her RuPaul's Drag Race debut.

The first episode of the hugely popular show made its UK debut on Thursday night, with 10 queens sashaying across the stage.

For the first challenge of the series, the queens were asked to create a look which would show host RuPaul "why you’re the queen of your hometown".

The 23-year-old rocked a yellow and black dress featuring hefty models of the iconic Harland and Wolff cranes, Samson and Goliath, in a tribute to Belfast.

“I’m representing Belfast. The Harland and Wolff cranes helped to build the Titanic and also my dad and my grandad worked on them,” said Blu.

She successfully made it through to the next round but it was The Vivienne who was named the winner of this week's challenge.

Gothy Kendoll was the first queen to be eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK following a tense lip-sync battle with fellow contestant Vinegar Strokes.

After just one episode, Blu Hydrangea is already winning over fans.

Supporters took to Twitter to cheer her on, with one fan writing: "Two minutes in and blu hydrangea has already stole my heart."

"100% backing Blu Hydrangea!" wrote another.

Others voiced discontentment that The Vivienne was crowned this week's challenge winner.

"BLU SHOULD HAVE WON THIS CHALLENGE," said one viewer.

RuPaul's UK drag race airs on BBC Three on iPlayer every Thursday at 8pm.