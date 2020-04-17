Watch: Emotional Christine Lampard salutes dedication of Ulster Hospital nurse during coronavirus pandemic

Christine Lampard was overcome with emotion as she opened a special episode of Loose Women yesterday.

A special pre-recorded episode with the panellists all filming from their own homes was broadcast on ITV on Thursday. Itsaw the panellists share their own experiences with the NHS and pay tribute to doctors who had helped them.

Lampard said: "We have come together for a show with a little bit of a difference because we are inside our houses today.

"Please excuse us if there are any technical difficulties, if husbands, dogs, cats, children all come running in, it's going to be that kind of a show so just bear with us."

She said her one-year-old daughter Patricia has been particularly excited to spend so much time with her father, Chelsea football club manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard said: "Patricia currently thinks that Frank is god, there is no other person on this planet as far as she is concerned because she's never spent so much time with him.

"I don't get a look-in anymore at all. Daddy rules the roost in our household."

The Northern Ireland-born presenter was emotional as she spoke about her sister's best friend Rachel Small, a nurse in the intensive care unit in the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald.

She said: "It gets me emotional thinking about it, they are putting their lives at risk all the time for us.

"I get so emotional every time I think about it because I find it so difficult to think that they have to worry about their little children and yet all I have to do is stay inside my house and it puts it all into perspective.

"I told her I wasn't going to cry today and here I am doing it."