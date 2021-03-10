Watch: Fellas, try and contain yourselves... Line of Duty teaser builds intrigue ahead of BBC return

Super fans of Line of Duty have been putting their armchair sleuthing skills to good use following the release of a tense new trailer.

Ahead of the return of the hit crime show, which is filmed in Belfast, BBC One dropped a thrilling teaser clip yesterday to whet viewers’ appetites, revealing plenty of twists and turns, intrigue and suspense.

But the one minute, 12-second clip reveals a bit more than just what can be expected from Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings and his anti-corruption unit, AC-12 when series six finally airs on Sunday, March 21.

The trailer itself contains a few hidden leads, sending some diehard fans on a mysterious Easter egg trail.

The first clue appears at the two second mark when a magazine cover is shown featuring a murder victim on the cover and a QR code at the bottom of her picture.

And a few eagle-eyed fans who scanned the code with their mobile phones, discovered it leads them to a highly confidential document entitled ‘Operation Easter Egg Hunt’.

The file features a letter from Chief Constable Philip Osborne, addressed to DCC Andrea Wise. And it suggests that maybe the time has come to replace Hastings as leader of AC-12, claiming he doesn’t ‘lead investigations’, but rather ’commits to a crusade’.

The letter also contains a link to a fake pharmacy stamp for DS Steve Arnott, played by Martin Compston, with a list of medication for the character, complete with a warning of ‘addiction’. Hidden within the prescription is a message in morse code. It then leads fans to a news report, featuring an algebraic equation and a link in the description, which leads to an address in Birmingham on Google Maps.

The trailer has prompted amateur detectives on Reddit and Twitter to launch their own investigation into what the clues could mean. Is Hastings for the high jump and what does the future hold for Arnott?

Line of Duty’s official Twitter account later posted: “We need our very best team on this one! Well done to those eagle-eyed coppers out there who spotted this in yesterday’s trailer.”

One fan’s sleuthing skills unearthed that the health number of Arnott’s prescription – 026 006 2012 – referenced the first date Line of Duty aired on BBC2, while another said: “Outstanding work from the Line of Duty team with those Easter eggs.”

The trailer ends with Arnott being asked by AC-12’s latest recruit DC Chloe Bishop, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin, if he believes there is still a fourth man out there, to which Arnott replies: ‘Man... or woman?’.