Watch: First look at Northern Ireland-shot Viking revenge thriller The Northman

The first trailer for new blockbuster epic The Northman has been released.

Shot in Northern Ireland, the Viking revenge film is set at the turn of the 10th century in Iceland and stars brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgård, Emma actress Anya Taylor-Joy and Ethan Hawke.

It is directed and co-written by Robert Eggers, who came into the spotlight with the 2015 supernatural tale The Witch and later The Lighthouse.

The Lighthouse star Willem Dafoe also returns for a role in The Northman, which is co-written by the Icelandic novelist and poet Sjón. The atmospheric trailer features several or the films stars, with a voiceover from Alexander Skarsgård's character vowing to avenge his murdered father (Hawke).

Locations in Northern Ireland used in the film include Torr Head in Ballycastle and the Antrim Hills.

Alexander Skarsgård stars as Amleth in director Robert Eggers’ Viking epic The Northman

Director Eggers said in a recent interview: “The scale is so huge and there are so many more locations and things that I couldn’t do everything or know every prop myself. That's been a challenge with the new movie.

“We’re designing all these worlds, building these villages, we’re making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they’ll need to do, designing the shots for the film.”

“But this movie there is rarely a scene that isn’t on a boat or doesn’t have a lot of extras."

The Northman comes to cinemas on April 8, 2022.