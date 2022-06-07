Watch: First Netflix trailer drops for Belfast-shot movie The School for Good and Evil

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Paul Feig behind the scenes of The School for Good and Evil, which will air on Netflix next year

Fans of the much-anticipated Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil have received their first peek at the Belfast-shot fantasy epic.

The official teaser trailer dropped online on Tuesday and showed off the lavish sets, impressive special effects and detailed costumes.

Broadcasting this Autumn on the streaming giant’s platform, the movie stars the likes of Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

Based on the best-selling series of young adult fantasy novels by Soman Chainani, it also stars Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso.

Shot in Belfast’s Harbour Studio and Loop Studios, the story centres on an enchanted school where students are groomed to become either heroes or villains.

Last year, director Paul Feig posted an image of himself in Northern Ireland as the cast and crew prepared to depart.

He paid tribute to the cast and crew and revealed that he had fallen in love with Belfast and was sad to be saying goodbye.

“Ending a movie is always bittersweet because most of you is exhausted but even more of you (even the exhausted parts) is sad,” he wrote.

“Sad to leave a new town you love, sad to leave all the amazing people you worked with and sad to not get to shoot fun scenes each day with a cast you love.

“But it’s also exciting to have it all in the can and know that get to go into the editing room and start the task of putting it all together and making it work.

“So thank you Belfast and (@mchughsbarbelfast!) for hosting all our fun times and hard work. Hope to see you again soon.”