Watch: Gloria Hunniford hits the decks to belatedly celebrate turning 80

Gloria Hunniford, also known as ‘DJ Glo-Rida’, has celebrated her 80th birthday by spinning records live on national television.

The Loose Women presenter was denied the chance to celebrate her landmark birthday last year due to the pandemic, but her showbiz pals made sure she finally got her big day on April 10.

Appearing on Tuesday’s programme from her home, she was thrilled to learn a surprise birthday bash had been set up in her garden.

With presents including a golden throne, tiara and champagne she was also treated with a full DJ set up on a garden table to get the party started.

Describing her celebration as 80-years-old “plus VAT”, she said she was delighted to resume her DJ alter-ego.

Wearing her party specs, she proclaimed: “I am DJ Glo-Rida.”

Spinning her first track, she added: “You can’t have a party without the beat so listen to the beat, it’s Dancing in the Streets with Mick Jagger and Miss Tina Turner!”