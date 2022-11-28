Watch: Hollywood director Martin Scorsese reveals he is a Derry Girls fan

The Goodfellas, Wolf Of Wall Street and Taxi Driver director was speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago's annual black tie dinner in October when he was asked about his viewing habits.

However, a video of the exchange has only surfaced now.

Asked by the moderator what he was watching at the moment, Scorsese (80) replied: "I watched, the other night, Derry Girls", before smiling and raising his fist in respect, prompting cheers from the audience.

“Those nuns!” he added.

The creator of the hit comedy set against the backdrop of the Troubles in the 1990s was overwhelmed upon hearing the news.

Lisa McGee shared the exchange on Twitter on Monday and said: “Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death.”

Meanwhile, Siobhán McSweeney, who played Sister Michael in the show, retweeted the video and wrote: “Good morning. I’m ded.”

Comic Dara Ó Briain replied: “And that’s it, you win. Shut it down, people, we have a winner.”

The Channel 4 comedy about a group of teenagers growing up in Londonderry in the 1990s was a sleeper hit that built a large and committed following across its three series.

Set during the Troubles, the show was praised for offering a new perspective on the period of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires through the eyes of a group of young girls.

Viewers in the US have been able to watch episodes of the drama via Netflix.

McGee, who was given the freedom of her home city for her work on the show, received messages congratulating her on securing such a high-profile fan.