Watch: Hundreds turn out in Belfast for Britain's Got Talent auditions

Hundreds of people with stars in their eyes turned out for Britain's Got Talent auditions in Belfast on Saturday.

The event at Castlecourt Shopping Centre featured performances from singers, dancers, and even magicians.

Acts from all over Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic convened in Belfast in the hope of impressing the show's producers.

Among those taking part were eight-year-old Daisy McLaughlin from Armagh who sang Lily Allen's 'Somewhere Only We Know' and 10-year-old Grace Taggart who sang 'Part of Your World' from the Little Mermaid.

Sinead Coleman (10) from Belfast sang Shallow at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Castle Court. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life.

17-year-old Julie-Jane McCusker who sang ACDC's Highway to hell from Belfast at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Castle Court. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life.

Ethan Davidson 13 with his mum Gillian. Ethan sang 'Talking to the moon' by Bruno Mars at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Castle Court. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life.

Lucy Breen 11, Kaydirose Ryan 11 Cassie Coyle 10, Alice Breen 9 at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Castle Court. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life.

Myia Sophia (19)- sang 'Somewhere only we know' by Lily Allen at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Castle Court. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life.

Magician Jessica Harkin (23) impressed the crowd with her card trick.

The show, featuring judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and presented by Ant and Dec has been a ratings success on ITV for 13 series.

The winners gets the honour of performing at the Royal Variety Peformance and a cash prize.

Series 14 of Britain's Got Talent is likely to air in the first half of 2020.