Watch: Hundreds turn out in Belfast for Britain's Got Talent auditions
Hundreds of people with stars in their eyes turned out for Britain's Got Talent auditions in Belfast on Saturday.
The event at Castlecourt Shopping Centre featured performances from singers, dancers, and even magicians.
Acts from all over Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic convened in Belfast in the hope of impressing the show's producers.
Among those taking part were eight-year-old Daisy McLaughlin from Armagh who sang Lily Allen's 'Somewhere Only We Know' and 10-year-old Grace Taggart who sang 'Part of Your World' from the Little Mermaid.
Magician Jessica Harkin (23) impressed the crowd with her card trick.
The show, featuring judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and presented by Ant and Dec has been a ratings success on ITV for 13 series.
The winners gets the honour of performing at the Royal Variety Peformance and a cash prize.
Series 14 of Britain's Got Talent is likely to air in the first half of 2020.