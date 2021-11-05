Watch: Jamie Dornan dismisses speculation linking him to James Bond role

Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan has dismissed speculation he is in the running to be the next James Bond.

Last month, the Holywood actor was reported to be one of two other stars in the frame for the iconic spy role.

Speaking at the Waterfront Hall premiere of Kenneth Branagh’s new film Belfast, the 39-year-old former model said he doesn’t “know anything” about the suggestion.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “Someone asked me about that a few times this week. I don’t know anything about that.

“You know what I always say about James Bond, you know who James Bond is? Anyone who is between the age of 20 and 60 who has got a movie out or who has got a TV show to promote.”

Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner arrives for the film premiere of Belfast at the Waterfront Hall on November 4, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Caitriona Balfe arrive for the film premiere of Belfast at the Waterfront Hall on November 4, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Brian and Eamonn Holmes pictured at the Irish premiere of Ken Branagh’s critically acclaimed new film BELFAST, which opens The Belfast Film Festival event co-hosted by Northern Ireland Screen in The Waterfront Hall. BELFAST is in cinemas from January 21st, 2022. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

Jamie Dornan arrives for the film premiere of Belfast at the Waterfront Hall on November 4, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Last month a source reported in OK! Magazine suggested The Fall actor is on a shortlist of three lined up to replace Daniel Craig, after he bowed out of the legendary role following the release of No Time To Die.

Known for his role as Christian Grey in the 50 Shades film adaptations, Dornan was reported to be battling it out with Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page and Superman actor Henry Cavill to land the part of Bond.

The source quoted in the magazine claims the 39-year-old former model may “have an edge” on the others.

“Of course, producers are proceeding carefully because so much depends on who they choose,” said the insider.

“[Daniel Craig] had an incredible run, and they need someone who can carry on the suave 007 legacy.

“He’s already shown he has what it takes to see a franchise through to success with Fifty Shades of Grey.

“There’s not going to be any decision announced for a while. Until then, the competition’s neck and neck.”

The 39-year-old was mobbed by local fans and media on Thursday night attending the Belfast film premiere.

Playing the character of Pa, Dornan was joined by Caitriona Balfe (Ma), Ciaran Hinds (Pop) and young stars Jude Hill (Buddy) and Lewis McAskie (Will) at the opening of the 21st Belfast Film Festival at the Waterfront.

The Focus Features film, which is set in Branagh’s native north Belfast in 1969/1970, is a humorous, tender and personal story of one little boy’s childhood during the tumultuous early years of the Troubles.

Dornan said he hopes the film shows the city of Belfast in a different light.

"I hope they have a better understanding that a lot of regular people were caught up in this and they didn't want it," he told the BBC.

"I've spent my adult life travelling the world telling people with great pride that I'm from Belfast.

"I've always been met with this sort of gasp - people can't believe you are from that place and you got out of there alive.

"No matter what we say about it, no matter how we package it, that is the world view of this place.

"If we can show a different side of it, then I think that's really important."