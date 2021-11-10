Watch: Jamie Dornan serenades crowd at Belfast premiere party

Jamie Dornan arrives for the film premiere of Belfast at the Waterfront Hall last week

Jamie Dornan performs at the after-party for the premiere of Belfast at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Actor Jamie Dornan has shown off his singing voice in a serenade of guests at the premiere of his new film Belfast when he performed a famous tune that provides its soundtrack.

The actor, who plays Pa in the Sir Kenneth Branagh biopic, performed Everlasting Love during the film’s post-premiere reception at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Monday night.

He wowed the crowd with his singing voice as he showed off his vocal skills that are showcased in one of the film's most beloved moments with a dance between Pa and Caitríona Balfe’s Ma.

According to Variety, Holywood actor Dornan was called to the stage by the house band who requested he join them for the tune, before giving a performance to remember while his co-stars Balfe and 11-year-old Jude Hill had been dancing in the crowd.

On the red carpet ahead of the screening, Dornan joked about the prospect of performing the tune before a crowd. “Let’s see what happens, I need a couple more drinks in me before I do that sort of thing,” he said.

When asked whether he would consider performing in front of an even bigger crowd - such as the Oscars, where the film is considered a frontrunner for best picture - he said: “Listen, if that call comes, I’ll have to give it some careful consideration.”

Dornan was praised on social media for his performance, with one commenting: "He can hold a tune a lot better than others in the field." One comment read: "I had no idea he could sing" while another remarked: "His voice is amazing."

Another said: "Simply brilliant! Jamie has a great voice! He's very talented."