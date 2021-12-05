Watch: Jamie Dornan stars in first trailer for BBC thriller The Tourist

Jamie Dornan fans are set for a new year treat, with his upcoming BBC thriller The Tourist to be screened on January 1.

The release date for the six-part series from the makers of The Missing and Liar was confirmed by the corporation, with a new trailer also released.

The Tourist charts one man’s search for his identity through the vast and unforgiving Australian outback in a character-driven drama full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns.

Bafta-nominated Dornan plays a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive.

However, he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

Danielle Macdonald will star as Helen Chambers, a fledgling Probationary Constable, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, who portrayed DC Chloe Bishop in the most recent series of Line of Duty, will play Luci, a waitress who’s swept into The Man’s journey for answers.

Hugo Weaving plays Agent Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, leading Major Crime for the state police.

Speaking ahead of the shoot, which took place last March, Dornan described the scripts for The Tourist as “some of the most exciting” he’d ever read and said he was looking forward to working with “such a talented group of people”.

Last week it was revealed the Holywood actor is to receive an Oscar Wilde Award at the US-Ireland Alliance’s ceremony in Santa Monica next March.

He will be joined at the ceremony by Northern Irish born Sir Kenneth Branagh – director of Belfast.

The Tourist comes to BBC One and iPlayer on 1 January 2022.