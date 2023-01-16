Watch: Liam Neeson steps into Humphrey Bogart’s gumshoes as most famous private eye in the movies

Ballymena actor Liam plays hard-bitten Philip Marlowe in his latest film role

Liam Neeson is set to showcase a new set of skills in his latest movie as legendary private eye Philip Marlowe.

The Ballymena man will emulate Hollywood icon Humphrey Bogart, who played the famous gumshoe in 1946’s The Big Sleep.

Marlowe was created by Raymond Chandler, who was at the forefront of “hardboiled detective” fiction.

The character has been emblematic in film throughout the decades, with James Garner playing the role in 1969, Elliott Gould in 1973, and Robert Mitchum in 1975.

Neeson joins their renowned ranks with the upcoming Marlowe, a crime thriller based on 2014’s The Black-Eyed Blonde by Irish writer John Banville, which was authorised by the Chandler estate.

Liam Neeson as Philip Marlowe

Banville actually chose to publish the story under the name Benjamin Black, the identity he adopted for a series of crime novels featuring Quirke, an Irish pathologist from the 1950s.

A synopsis for the book reads: “Raymond Chandler’s incomparable private eye is back, pulled by a seductive young heiress into the most difficult and dangerous case of his career.”

A brief summary of the new movie states: “Set in late 1930s Bay City, a down-on-his-luck Marlowe is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress (Diane Kruger), daughter of a well-known movie star (Jessica Lange).”

Irish actor Colm Meaney, who won the Best Actor Ifta (Irish Film & Television Academy) for his portrayal of Martin McGuinness, also joins Neeson in the star-studded cast.

Directed by Oscar winner Neil Jordan, it will be released in cinemas next month.

Meaney and Neeson also finished shooting In The Land Of Saints And Sinners recently.

Prior to that thriller, filmed in Co Donegal last year, the pair hadn’t worked together for four decades, with their last stint dating back to the Abbey Theatre in Dublin.

Marlowe had its world premiere in September as the closing presentation of the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival. It marks Neeson’s 100th movie, and the 70-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.

He has three more projects in post-production, and will make an appearance in The Expendables 4, set for release this year.

In the latest trailer for Marlowe, Neeson’s voiceover reveals that people pay him to look into the “finest citizens” of Los Angeles.

Fans of the actor were quick to comment under the short clip online.

One social media user posted: “This looks perfect for Liam. He has a certain portrayal of a character that is smooth. A detective in this era would be amazing with him!”

Another said: “Liam Neeson never disappoints... This guy is a living legend.”

Some are already expecting the film to be part of a franchise, and are hoping for a minimum of three movies in the series if the first one proves a box office success.​