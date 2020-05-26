Watch: Line of Duty cast team up with Unforgotten and Life on Mars TV cops for lockdown sketch

The Line Of Duty cast have reprised their AC-12 roles to once again raise awareness for a charity auction - this time teaming up with other TV cops for a comedy short.

The clip sees stars of the Belfast-shot drama - Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar - in their respective roles of Detective Inspector Kate Fleming, Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott and Superintendent Ted Hastings, having a video conference during the coronavirus lockdown.

Fictional police officers Philip Glenister, who played DCI Hunt in the BBC series Life On Mars, and ITV’s Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar reprised their roles for the charity video.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The short, which was posted on social media, also features Midsomer Murders actor Neil Dudgeon, who plays DCI John Barnaby.

The skit sees Ted asks his fellow cast members about the progress of their detective work.

In the video, he asks Kate, who is wearing a onesie while watching The Nest - a BBC drama that Martin starred in earlier this year - about “the DCI with the suspicious clusters of geographically implausible murder cases”.

DCI Barnaby replies: “Like you lot can talk about plausibility.”

Steve then logs in from a swimming pool in Vegas, where actor Martin owns a £300,000 home, as he floats around in one of his trademark waistcoats on a lilo.

“Steve, I hope that virtual background isn’t costing me an arm and a leg, son,” Ted says.

He adds that he’s checking in on his “best team” to see how they're getting on with the investigation against DCI Jo Davidson (Kelly McDonald), who is set to star in the upcoming series.

When Kate tells him that “she’s inside”, Ted says to "bring on series seven", before Fleming adds: “No, not locked up, she’s locked down.”

Ted also inquires about “that flash Harry of a DI” before the video cuts to a shot of DCI Hunt shouting while driving a car.

At the end of the clip, Ted says: “There’s only one thing I’m interested in and one thing only, and that is everyone keeping well.”

The cast then appeal for viewers to support Asks For Masks, which is currently hosting an online auction to raise money for frontline healthcare staff PPE.

The video is the second Line Of Duty spoof that McClure, Compston and Fermanagh-born Dunbar have done to promote the charity auction.

Items up for grabs include a signed copy of Helen Fielding’s Bridget Jones’s Diary and a painting of Pharell Williams by TV presenter Keith Lemon.