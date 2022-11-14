Watch: Matt Hancock faces fear of snakes in sixth consecutive Bushtucker Trial

Conservative MP Matt Hancock will face his sixth consecutive Bushtucker Trial on Monday night with the public seemingly keen to see the politician squirm.

The former health secretary has already had to search through a trough of offal inside a room containing millions of flies covered in slime and been pelted with feathers and custard.

In a preview of his latest trial, Deserted Down Under, Mr Hancock can be seen in a box with spiders and snakes as he tries to find keys to open a number of padlocks.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returned with a brand new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge.

Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, the celebrities left their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.