Watch: Nadine Coyle's top six jungle moments

Nadine Coyle was voted out of the jungle on Friday night.

Nadine Coyle on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Derry girl Nadine Coyle's time on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has come to an end after making it to the competition's last five.

Here are some of the popstar's best moments from the series:

1. Teaching Caitlyn Jenner a Girls Aloud dance routine

Viewers will agree, an iconic moment of this year's I'm A Celeb was when Nadine taught her campmates the dance routine for Girls Aloud's hit 2008 single, The Promise. We never thought we'd see Caitlyn Jenner shaking her hips with a Derry girl.

2. Impersonating Gillian McKeith

When the Girls Aloud star was faced with holding live cockroaches in her mouth as part of a savage Bushtucker Trial, she had the nation in stitches as she impersonated nutritionist Gillian McKeith's infamous fainting episode from the 2010 series, in an attempt to be excused from the trial.

3. Eating a cow anus

The Pest Office trial saw the campmates take part in a dreaded eating challenge and dine on some of the "finest delicacies all of Dingo Town has to offer". Nadine and Adele were tasked with eating a piece of a cow's anus in order to free fellow campmates, Andrew Maxwell and Cliff Parisi, from the Jungle Jailhouse.

Nadine chowed down like a champ and even remarked that it was "not that bad".

4. Scoring ten stars in the Movile Home Bushtucker Trial

Nadine was able to feed all of her campmates (including a very 'hangry' Wrighty) after she scored ten stars in the Movile Home trial, despite litres of slime and thousands of cockroaches standing in her way.

5. Spilling the beans on her love life

The 34-year-old spilt the beans on her "passionate" two-and-a-half year relationship Jesse Metcalfe AKA 'the gardener from Desperate Housewives' to Jacqueline Jossa.

The couple met in 2006 while Girls Aloud were on tour, and Nadine moved her life to the USA when she was just 21 to be closer to Jesse. They eventually split after his second stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

Actor Jesse Metcalfe and Nadine Coyle arrive at the VIP screening of "John Tucker Must Die" on August 10, 2006 in London. (Photo by Claire Greenway/Getty Images)

6. From high notes to high ropes - taking on a sky-high Dingo Dollar Challenge

Nadine and Andy Whyment, known colloquially as Kirk from Corrie, were sent to space (almost) in a bid to understand alien life form in a Dingo Dollar Challenge. The Love Machine singer conquered her fear of heights on the rickety rope bridge to win a visit to Kiosk Keith to take some tasty treats back to camp.