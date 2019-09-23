Watch: New Neeson film Ordinary Love sees Belfast couple deal with breast cancer

The first trailer for a new film starring Liam Neeson which sees a Belfast couple deal with breast cancer has been released.

The actor stars alongside Lesley Manville as Joan and Tom and the new challenges they face when Joan gets a diagnosis of cancer.

Ordinary Love is based on a script by playwright Owen McCafferty and sees the Good Vibrations duo of Lisa Barros D'Sa and Glenn Leyburn directing.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Neeson told US entertainment industry website Deadline last year that he decided to star in the film straight after reading the script.

"I knew it was special. The subject matter is heavy but it's a beautiful love story. It's invested with Irish humour and it made me cry a little. I knew I had to do it.

"From my experience, the only other film I can think of where virtually nothing changed in the script was Schindler's List. It was ready to shoot the next day," he said.

Mr Neeson said he's "very aware" of cancer, having lost relatives to the disease in recent years.

"People still whisper about cancer. But why do we speak in hushed tones about a disease which is so prevalent and attacks so many we know? We're all one degree of separation away from this experience. Millions of women go through this particular cancer," he said.

"We're representing the story of what they go through," he said.

"It can be ugly and brutal but there's an extraordinary love and humour channelling through their experience. It's essentially a love story about two normal people: lower middle-class, ex-civil servants."