Watch: New trailer gives sneak peak at Kenneth Branagh’s supernatural film set in post war Venice

Sir Kenneth Branagh during filming of A Haunting In Venice. Pic by GC images.

Film fans have been given a glimpse of Sir Kenneth Branagh’s latest film ‘A Haunting in Venice’, which also stars Jamie Dornan.

The supernatural mystery, based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel called Hallowe'en Party, sees Branagh play the role of detective Hercule Poirot.

The movie, which is also directed by the Oscar winner, includes Holywood actor Jamie Dornan among its impressive cast.

Things go horribly wrong when detective Poirot attends a séance held by psychic Mrs. Reynolds, played by Michelle Yeoh, at a decaying palazzo in post Second World War Venice.

Ariadne Oliver, played by Tina Fey, doesn’t believe in psychics and manages to convince detective Poirot to take part in the spiritual ceremony with her to “spot the con I can't”.

“I've seen a million of these so-called psychics. Each one are fake,” Ariadne tells the investigator during a meet up.

“I do not believe in psychics,' Branagh’s character before the séance is held for one of the attendees to talk to her dead daughter Alicia.

“Detective, you are here to discredit me but I can talk to the dead,” Mrs. Reynolds tells him.

Moments later a chandelier shatters and a number of spooky things unfold.

Then Mrs. Reynolds opens her mouth to say “Mama” in a young girl's voice to the astonishment of a grieving parent.

Detective Poirot watches in disbelief as Mrs Reynolds appears to be possessed by the dead child and begins to spin on her chair screaming out “murderer!”.

Amid the chaos Ariadne screams in utter terror before the clued in detective says: “Somebody's dead”.

“No one shall leave this place until I know who did it,' he continues as one attendee lays the blame on a ghost.

Poirot comes under pressure to admit he is up against the supernatural, but is determined to find a rational answer to solve the case.

While looking at a picture of a masked individual on a boat something on a water tap catches the detective’s eye before he is then pushed into a sink full of water.

The near drowning experience turns out to be a hallucination.

But as Poirot lifts his heads up he sees a girl with wet hair behind him in the mirror, she vanishes when he turns around.

He is heard saying that something in the house tried to kill him as Ariadne assures her sceptical “old friend” that she is not the culprit.

As Alicia's mum stands terrified in the rain fixated on a ghostly figure behind her, Poirot declares: “No one shall leave until I found if the living has been killed by the dead.”

Afterwards he talks to a young girl hiding behind a doorway until Ariadne asks: “Who are you talking to?”

The detective turns back around to see that the girl has disappeared.

Branagh has previously starred in two Agatha Christie adapted films – Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and Death of the Nile in 2022.

Last year he won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for his autobiographical coming-of-age film Belfast set at the advent of the Troubles.

A Haunting in Venice, also starring Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Camille Cottin, is set to be released on September 15.