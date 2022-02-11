Watch: NI’s Sam Neill back in action in new Jurassic World trailer

Stars from the original movie have joined the cast of the new film

Northern Ireland-born actor Sam Neill has made a dramatic return to the Jurassic Park franchise, after appearing in the new trailer for the latest upcoming blockbuster.

The Omagh man, who emigrated to New Zealand at the age of seven, was revealed to be returning as Alan Grant in the new trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion which dropped on Thursday.

Other cast members from the original films will also return, including Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The original cast of the first three films will team up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The blockbuster is the third film of the Jurassic World series and sixth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise.

The film is set four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park at Isla Nublar, when genetically engineered dinosaurs were auctioned off by companies and released in the human world.

The trailer shows the dinosaurs wreaking havoc in cities as Dern’s character warns: “Human and dinosaurs can’t co-exist. We created an ecological disaster.”

Goldblum adds: “We not only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it.”

The new footage shows dinosaurs attacking planes, while another pursues Pratt’s Owen Grady as he rides a motorbike.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film features new cast members DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott.

The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembene.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in UK cinemas on June 10.