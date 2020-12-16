Watch: Normal People star Paul Mescal releases lockdown dance film

Irish sensation Paul Mescal is the star of a new short film released today, which features the acclaimed Kildare actor performing a unique dance routine inspired by the events of 2020.

Mescal, who attended The Lir Academy and shot to fame in the hit TV show ‘Normal People’, performs a 90-second contemporary dance routine in the film titled ‘Lockdown’, which sees him capture the mood of a tumultuous year.

The release of the film marks the launch of a new campaign that aims to support performers in the arts who have been adversely affected by the impact of the pandemic.

County Kildare-born Mescal, who was recently named Breakthrough Actor of the Year, choreographed the dance performance to communicate the emotions and feelings he felt during lockdown.

The Emmy-nominated Mescal, 24, said that his dance routine channelled his feelings of frustration during lockdown.

“Movement is something I loved doing at drama school and that I’ve missed doing since entering the industry, but this project took me totally out of my comfort zone as I am not a dancer.”

He added: “There are thousands of performers in the arts industry that have been affected by the closures of theatres, venues and stages who have and are going through an incredibly challenging time.

“I’m really proud to launch Samsung Spotlight, which aims to help performers by giving them a platform to showcase their talents.”

Artists in Ireland and the UK are encouraged to submit short audition clips of any artistic style, including acting, singing, dancing, physical theatre, mime, poetry or other forms of self-expression as long as they are a completely original piece of work.

Three winners picked by Paul will have their performances showcased on Samsung’s in-store screens and digital channels and will star in a new online advert.

Set to rousing classical music, Paul's film also features him 'tutting' – changing the angles of his arms to perform poses like those popular in ancient Egyptian art.

The breakout star's 90-second performance took three days to create in London with former Strictly Come Dancing choreographer Richard Marcel.

Paul rose to stardom in 2020 due to his performance in Normal People which featured many nude scenes, but he now jokes that he dare not show any skin while out and about as he does not want to cause an accident.

He said: "The worst decision I made after the show was when I was running along the canal.

“It was too hot and I took my top off. Somebody nearly came over the top of their bike because they were screaming.

“I would have felt very guilty if they had been injured.”