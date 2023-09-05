Watch: Pamela Ballantine rings bell at Belfast hospital as she marks happy milestone in cancer treatment

Presenter Pamela Ballantine has been inundated with well wishes after she shared the moment she rang the bell at the Belfast City Hospital Cancer Centre to signal the end of her radiotherapy treatment.

Last month the UTV presenter was praised after she opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer around seven months ago.

In a post on social media, Pamela thanked the team at the hospital for “looking after me so well” and was beaming with happiness as she rang the bell.

"Another milestone. Radiotherapy completed and the bell rung at Belfast City Hospital Cancer Centre. Thank you to all the team for looking after me so well,” she wrote.

Writing for the Belfast Telegraph last month, Pamela highlighted how important early detection is when it comes to cancer treatment.

"I had no lump or any visible sign. If I had not gone when I was called for my regular breast screening, I would not have known I had tumours in my right breast and armpit, perhaps until it was too late,” she wrote.

“It is very strange knowing there is something inside you, that you didn’t know you had, that left untreated can kill you and the only way to get rid of it is to fill your body with poison. So you go to hospital feeling totally fine and leave knowing you are going to feel ill.

"On December 29 last year, I should have been raising a glass of champagne to celebrate my niece Lauren’s 30th birthday with my sister, Susie, and other family and friends.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th May 2023 - Pamela Ballantine Photo by Press Eye.

“Instead Susie, who has been an absolute rock as well as chauffeur and note taker, accompanied me to the Ulster Hospital to meet Prof Kirk to get the results of needle biopsies which had been carried out after I had been called back to the breast cancer screening unit following a routine mammogram.

“As I said, I had no lump or any sign that I had a tumour. Nothing can prepare you to hear the words ‘that is cancer.’”