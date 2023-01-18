Watch: Prankster claims responsibility for sex noises on BBC Liverpool Wolves FA cup coverage

A prankster has revealed he was behind the sex noises that interrupted the BBC's live pre-match coverage of the FA Cup third round replay between Wolves and Liverpool.

The YouTuber, who goes by Jarvo69 aka BMWJarvo, streamed himself during the stunt to thousands of viewers as he explained he had taped a phone to the back of the studio at Wolverhampton’s stadium, ready to make the noises when it received a call.

Footage starts with the prankster telling viewers: “Here we are, we have set up a phone with a loud sex noise in the BBC studio at the Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup replay.”

When a call was made, as host Gary Lineker and pundits Danny Murphy and Paul Ince were chatting about the match to follow, sex noises could be heard coming through the TV to the prankster’s delight.

Lineker addressed the noises, saying: “It is toasty in this studio, it is noisy as well I am not sure if someone is sending something on somebody’s phone.”

From a living room, Jarvo69 was filmed shouting: “It’s me! It’s me!”

Another voice in the room was heard to say: “That’s going to go crazy viral.”

The recording continued for several minutes, with BBC staff seemingly unable to locate the noise and switch it off as Lineker was interrupted again as he tried to hand over to Alan Shearer on the commentary gantry.

After the match had begun, Lineker announced he had discovered that a mobile phone was to blame for the interruption.

Sharing a photo of the phone on Twitter, he wrote: “Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

More follows...