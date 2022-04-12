Watch: Sneak peek as Kenneth Branagh and Caitriona Balfe discuss Belfast in DVD extra

Kenneth Branagh has said that his Oscar-winning film could easily have been called ‘Leaving Belfast’ as it focused on a decision facing many families at that time about whether to stay or go.

In an exclusive, behind-the-scenes clip available as part of the digital, Blu-ray and DVD release of the coming-of-age movie, Branagh and one of his stars Caitriona Balfe, discuss how the film reflects on a decision many people had to take about where their futures might lie and the idea of looking back on the place and people that shaped you.

The film, released by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, comes packed with all-new bonus content including a heart-warming alternate ending featuring Branagh himself, deleted scenes, and featurettes about the writer and director’s vision, the characters and filming locations, plus personal childhood memories from the cast drawing audiences deeper into the story about the power of family and community.

The clip is part of the Making of Belfast bonus feature in which Branagh says: “In Belfast there is a spirit and vitality in the place itself that I hope is reflected in this film.

“The film could easily have been called Leaving Belfast, because it’s really about something I think lots of families have to face when a big life decision has to be made about where their futures might lie.”

Balfe, who plays Ma — the young Branagh’s mum in the black-and-white, semi-autobiographical film — left Ireland as a teenager and never returned to live.

She said she could relate to her role as a mother torn between staying in the city she loves and moving to England for a better life.

She said: “I left Ireland when I was 18 and I haven’t moved back, and so that whole idea of getting to a point in your life where you look back at your childhood and look back at the people and place who made you who you are, resonated very deeply with me.”

The digital, Blu-ray and DVD bonus features also includes a section — Everyone’s Inner Child — which sees Branagh and his older cast members, Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Judi Dench reminisce about their own childhoods.

Belfast is a story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s and stars Gilford schoolboy Jude Hill as Buddy (Branagh).

Buddy’s family lives in a largely Protestant district with a few Catholic families, but one day his community and everything he thought he understood about life is suddenly turned upside down.

Buddy’s family get caught in the mayhem and must decide to stay or leave the only place they have ever called home.

Through it all, his passionate parents (Balfe and Dornan) and quick-witted grandparents (Dench and Hinds) keep the joy alive through music and the magic of movies in this feel-good story that reminds audiences that no matter how far you go, you never forget where you came from.

Belfast has won a host of awards since its premiere last September, including a Bafta for Outstanding British Film and an Oscar for Original Screenplay. It also won more audience awards than any other film this year.

Belfast is now available to download and keep and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 25 in the UK and April 22 in Ireland.