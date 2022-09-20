Watch: St Mary's CGBS create 'insane' video that wows even NI filmmaker Declan Lawn

A Belfast secondary school has got an unexpectedly rapturous review of its new video from internationally renowned filmmaker Declan Lawn.

St Mary’s CBGS in the west of the city posted the production — which includes its own song — on YouTube last week, and staff and pupils have been left stunned by the positive response.

Northern Ireland screenwriter, director and producer Lawn, who along with compatriot Adam Patterson have delivered hit drama series The Salisbury Poisonings and movie Rogue Agent, described the school’s effort as “brilliant”.

He added on Twitter: “The production values are insane.

“And the sheer joy of it is so infectious.

“Also, the number of film and pop culture references hidden in there — brilliant. These teachers rock — literally.”

UTV anchorman Paul Clark also wrote on Twitter: “My old school, of which I am so proud!!!! Thank you, all, for teaching this reluctant pupil.”

Film-maker Declan Lawn

The video, which is nearly eight minutes long and took over 900 hours to make over a nine-month period, features breakneck drone camerawork and visual effects. It also includes some seemingly incredible but authentic basketball and football.

It quite deliberately contains references to famous films, TV and online shows, classic albums and music videos.

The song, Hang on to Tomorrow, written by Newry-born poet Francis O’Hare, is sung by the school’s head of RE, Claire Wright, and is expected to be released on Spotify in the near future.

St Mary’s head of drama, Paul Laverty, who wrote, directed and produced the film that was the centrepiece of the school’s open night, told the Belfast Telegraph he was shocked and delighted to get such a positive response.

The film’s writer, director and producer Paul Laverty

“To have someone of Declan’s global stature and reputation post such comments has given everyone at the school a big lift,” he said.

“The idea behind the video was to create a positive, uplifting and entertaining piece in the post-pandemic era.

“It’s more about fun than selling the school, but the pupils and staff, including non-teaching staff, really do a star turn.

“There’s a lot of comedy in it and I think a lot of viewers will have fun trying to spot the cultural references; there’s everything from Citizen Kane to Aha in there.”

Mr Laverty added that, in order for the video to stand out, it was decided every shot should be “difficult to do”.

“There’s one scene, for instance, where a guy throws a disc into a Nintendo Wii console; it looks effortless on the video, but it took something like 80 attempts to get it right,” he said.

In another shot, a pupil pulls off a perfect basketball shot after doing a back-flip somersault.

“I’m particularly pleased that people who have no connection to the school have liked the video”, said Mr Laverty, whose next challenge is producing a shorter version of Hang on to Tomorrow for Spotify.

He said: “We might shoot extra scenes for that, which will make the final editing a bit of a challenge.

“It’s clear that we don’t do things the easy way, but it’s worth it when you get such positive responses at the end.”