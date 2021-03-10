Watch: The reason DUP Jim Wells is delighted with Piers Morgan GMB departure

DUP Jim Wells has expressed his delight at the departure of Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

The former health minister was flown to London for an interview on his views on the decision by BBC bosses to allow same-sex couples on the show.

He was challenged on the show by Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid after saying he did not want to be "challenged" during a Saturday night light entertainment show.

He said he thought it "radical" to have same-sex couples shown on the television before the 9pm watershed.

Morgan asked: "What time would you like to see gay people on the television?".

Following Morgan's departure from GMB, Mr Wells tweeted: "I cannot say how happy I am to learn of the resignation .... I simply can't get the smirk off my face."