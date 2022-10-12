Watch: Trailer released for upcoming documentary on life and death of Lyra McKee

A documentary on the life and tragic death of journalist Lyra McKee is set to be screened at cinemas across the UK and Ireland from November 4.

Ms McKee was shot dead as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry in 2019.

The dissident republican organisation styling itself as the New IRA admitted responsibility for her murder.

The trailer for the award-winning documentary – directed by BAFTA-winning Alison Millar and executively produced by Hillary Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions - has now been released.

Her murder by dissident republicans the day before Good Friday in April 2019 sent shockwaves across the world.

Now, using hours of voice recordings from Ms McKee’s own mobile, computer and dictaphone, the documentary - which won the Audience Award at the Cork Film Festival - seeks answers to her killing through the journalist’s own work and words.

Earlier this month, Derry man Niall Sheeran (29) was jailed for possessing the gun used to murder Ms McKee. It was found wrapped in plastic bags in a hollow behind a telegraph pole in a field in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry in 2020.

To date, nine people have been arrested over the killing and related offences. Three men have already been charged with murder and another four charged with rioting and associated offences on the night Ms McKee was killed.