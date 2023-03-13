‘We are delighted for him’: James Martin’s acting teacher on his Oscar success

An Irish Goodbye star James Martin has been a member of the BABOSH drama group in Belfast for a number of years. Picture: Arts Council Northern Ireland/Brian Morrison

Actor James Martin’s drama teacher has said she is “delighted” for the Northern Irish star, as he continues to enjoy his post-Oscars success.

James was part of the now-Academy Award-winning short film ‘An Irish Goodbye’ which picked up Best Live Action Short at Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

His journey to Hollywood began over 20-years ago after he joined BABOSH, a specialised drama club for those with learning disabilities taught by drama teacher Frances Nelson.

“We’re just so delighted for James on his success, everyone at the drama group is so proud of him and what he has achieved — and the entire cast and crew,” said Frances.

“Throughout the years James has always been a very loyal and extremely hard working member of our group. Every single person in our group has an ability, despite what sometimes people may think.”

Frances says the group, which was originally founded by Bridge Hawkins who has since retired, helps aid their members with not only acting skills, but their speech, facial expressions and movement.

“James always does everything with 100%. He takes his classes very seriously and always had a very serious ambition to be an actor.

“He has such a busy life as well, but he’s so well rounded and has grown in development and confidence."

Another member of the group is David Clark, son of UTV presenter and journalist Paul Clark, who like James has been part of the group for over 20 years.

Paul said James' success on Sunday evening will "open the way" for other actors with learning difficulties.

"David and James are only a year a part, and they've been members since they were children and have always been greatly encouraged," said the broadcaster.

"They're all great actors and love what they do but James has opened the way, if people like David and James want to act, why not?

"No one has ever turned around to David, who has Down's syndrome as well, and said you can't because they can. It's a sight to behold when you see them all together in the group, they all look out for each other and that is a lesson for all of us."

The broadcaster added that he was especially struck by the filmmakers letting James come forward with the Oscar to invite the crowd to sing happy birthday to the star, who celebrated turning 31 on the evening.

Frances said BABOSH put a large emphasis on other factors associated with performance, not just acting skills.

“We are very strong on having a good sense of commitment and loyalty, that you attend and if you start a project you see it through. The group is an opportunity for our members to have fun but also to learn."

The drama teacher also confirmed James is still an active member of BABOSH, who meet at the Belvoir Players Club in Belfast, and attended class last week before jetting off to celebrate.

She added she hoped James' spotlight during the ceremony help other actors like him in gaining roles in film and television.

“The profile is obviously improving, it gives everyone like James the opportunity to be an ambassador. It’s so positive because we’re all looking for equality in opportunities and this increases those for actors like James.”