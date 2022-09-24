‘We didn’t want sob story of all the negativity of living in NI,’ says director of BBC documentary Black, Northern Irish and Proud

Documentary director Tolu Ogunware whose new film 'Black, Northern Ireland and Proud' has just aired on BBC One Northern Ireland

Tolu Ogunware (far left) and some of the crew of 'Black, Northern Irish and Proud'

A Belfast film director has said it was important the contributors in his new documentary “trusted him” as he set out to tell the experiences of black people living in Northern Ireland.

Tolu Ogunware (26) is the director of the new BBC Northern Ireland show ‘Black, Northern Irish and Proud’, which features multiple people from a black background speaking about their experiences here, including racist abuse and interactions they have faced.

The film’s release this week coincided with the publication of Census 2021 which revealed Northern Ireland’s ethnic minority population has doubled , with 11,000 people recording themselves as identifying as black.

Born in London, Tolu, who is making his film directorial debut with the documentary, moved to Nigeria where he spent his childhood before coming to Northern Ireland aged 11.

Apart from studying in Liverpool, he has lived here ever since and said his journey into filmmaking was slightly unexpected.

“I wasn’t necessarily interested in filmmaking when I was in university at first, but then I started to get more interested in things like photography,” said Tolu, who said he went to university not “knowing what to do” before eventually choosing a business degree.

“I always joke, but it’s true that people choose business when they don’t really know what they want to do in life. I was really stuck on what I wanted to do with my life for some time, but I always knew I wanted to go to university because coming from a Nigerian background education is a big thing in family dynamics”

He said he became interested in documentary filmmaking after a friend provided him with a copy of Adobe Premiere Pro, computer software that edits film and video.

Tolu then began honing his skills in editing videos for his friends who had clothing brands or music careers.

Tolu said the idea for ‘Black, Northern Irish and Proud’ came from producer Lindsay Dube, who had seen similar programmes made in other parts of the UK.

“Lindsay thought it was something that was needed in Northern Ireland and it was the right time to make it,” he explained.

Tolu said Lindsay approached him after becoming familiar with his work on music videos and offered him the chance to direct the documentary.

It came at a time Tolu said he felt his voice wasn’t being heard in the industry after a number of setbacks in gaining employment in the field.

“Lindsay wanted a black director alongside him in this, and I don’t think there are too many in Belfast. He is amazing, and for my drive and my hunger, to be seen by someone meant a lot.”

Tolu said he believes it was important the film had a black presence behind the scenes in the form of a producer, director and some of the crew.

“We were there when the interviews were conducted and the contributors trusted us with very vulnerable moments of their life so we had to do them justice and retain authenticity.” The team behind the film then set out to tailor the film to the history and culture of Northern Ireland, but Tolu says they never set out to tell a “sob story” instead a balanced and authentic presentation of real experiences.

“I wanted to help convey the contributors’ personal stories, their anecdotes, their experiences but I also wanted to share what they do like about Northern Ireland.

“I wanted to share what brings them joy from here and not overtly focus on the negatives and traumas which I think can often be the case. If it was all traumas and negatives, people would tend to emigrate more.

“I wanted it to be balanced and genuine, we didn’t want a sob story of all negativity and the bads of living in Northern Ireland when it’s not all bad.”

The half-hour film, which is available on BBC iPlayer, features people from all walks of life, including those who have since left Northern Ireland. One contributor, Alex, opens the film speaking about the friendly nature of the Northern Ireland community, something Tolu can relate to.

“I always identified as Nigerian, it was my go-to culturally and it’s where I felt closest to, but I have lived in Northern Ireland for quite some time now and I do feel close to it and enjoy living here. Being here has made me more extroverted compared to my time in London,” he said.

As his film looks at identity and representation in Northern Ireland, Tolu said the increase in the ethnic minority figures in Northern Ireland in the census is a good thing.

“Northern Ireland can sometimes be seen as last to the party in terms of progression, and with more diversity will come more progression,” he added.