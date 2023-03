'We had such a good time filming Pixie in Belfast': Star Ben Hardy on working with Alec Baldwin and nailing an Irish accent

Comedy drama Pixie, released next week, was filmed in Northern Ireland last year. Star Ben Hardy tells Claire O'Boyle about his experiences, working with Alec Baldwin and how he's adapted to pandemic times

Rising stars: from left, actors Ben Hardy, Olivia Cooke and Daryl McCormack in new film Pixie

Claire O'Boyle Sat 17 Oct 2020 at 08:00