We need to talk about Chloe… and Sheridan Smith

Two episodes in and I am at a loss with what to do about Chloe.

BBC1’s new psychological drama is like coming across a prang on the road. You slow down, pretend that you’re not really gawking, and dreading/hoping that you see something you shouldn’t.

We’re two episodes in now, this is clearly the new modus operandi of the Beeb, with new shows popping up on a Sunday and Monday, although with Chloe you can watch all six now via the red button.

But I am still old school, I like to wait and prolong the agony which isn’t in short supply in Chloe.

Erin Doherty is not Chloe. She is no shortage of other people though as her world is dominated by social media and her efforts to ingratiate herself into the arty and well-to-do of Bristol by pretending to be who she very much isn’t.

Her real persona is Becky, a bit of a loser who temps for a living and lives with her mum who is in the early stages of dementia.

More alarming than anything is the way she slumps over her bowl when slurping her Frosties in the morning. This may be suggesting that she is, in fact, a cereal killer. Anyhow, moving on…

Chloe we learn is no more, thus setting Becky off on a mission to do, well, who knows what, but there’s huge amounts of subterfuge, cunning and bed-hopping as we progress.

It turns out that Chloe’s last act before throwing herself off a cliff was to call Becky and post a suicide note with a lyric from The Smiths — at least heaven knows why she is miserable now.

Becky then becomes Helena and then Sasha as we learn that Chloe’s idyllic life she has been following on social media isn’t just as it was made out to be.

Michael Jobson as Martin and Sheridan Smith as Kathy in No Return

Thus far she has become besties with Livia, Chloe’s closest chum, and got considerably closer to Elliott, the grieving husband, who provided more than Frosties after an overnight sojourn.

It becomes clear with a hugely annoying amount of flashbacks to two people who look vaguely like Chloe and Becky that they were childhood buddies, the latter hoking about in an old box to find a CD of the Smiths’ The Queen Is Dead.

This is relevant as it has There Is A Light That Never Goes Out on it, which contains the lines from Chloe’s suicide note ‘To die by your side, is such a heavenly way to die.’

Like I say this is not laugh a minute, but the way Becky is going it will surely be a case of Strangeways, Here We Come if she keeps up with her antics.

And talking of a miserable Smith with prison problems, it is fair to say that Sheridan has probably had better holidays.

No Return it is yet another drama with Ms Smith, which is no bad thing, but hot on the heels of The Teacher and Four Lives we are in danger of entering Bradley Walsh levels of saturation.

Anyhow, this time she plays Kathy, a brash 40-something mum, who likes a glass of vino, a bash at karaoke and, in the words of my mother, is a bit obvious.

She and her stereotypically dozy husband head off with their two kids and her sister’s family to Turkey for a much-needed break where a crime is about to throw things up in the air.

No, not Smith — who can belt out a blinding tune — murdering All About That Bass at the karaoke, but the much more real accusation that her 16-year-old son Noah sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy at a party.

This sets in motion a chain of worst nightmares and introduces, quite frankly, a cast of absolute cretins and cliches, none more so than Rico the lawyer who roars into their lives in a sports car with The Boys Are Back In Town blaring out.

The Turkish policemen are all hugely unsavoury and could well be from Mind Your Language (one for the kids there) but it quickly turns into Midnight Express for Noah as he is charged and sent to prison.

Smith is, as usual, superb in the role of the rapidly unravelling desperate mother, while the side story of her sister’s collapsing marriage to a particularly odious character, seems a bit in the way.

I don’t think it is going to end well for any of them, especially when Rico’s advice is to try and bribe the police, but the big question remains that at no stage did anyone think to call the British Embassy to lend a hand?

Maybe they need to give Becky a shout instead, she’s a dab hand at getting out of awkward situations.