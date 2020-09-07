'We want them to know their grandparents' - Cat Deeley on motherhood, marriage to Patrick Kielty and their decision to leave life in the US behind

Having recently swapped LA for London with her family, TV presenter Cat Deeley chats to Shilpa Ganatra about her first foray into children's book writing, Hollywood's beauty pressures and the untruths peddled by the Trump administration

A couple of years ago while living in LA, where Cat Deeley presents Fox's prime-time show So You Think You Can Dance, she dropped a text to her Co Down-born husband, comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty, who'd taken their elder son Milo out for a burger. It transpired she texted him while they were in the midst of a shooting scare in a shopping centre, where the two were forced to hide until armed FBI personnel arrived.