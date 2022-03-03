West Belfast road closed until midnight as drama series filming takes place

A road in west Belfast is closed until midnight on Thursday as a result of filming for a new drama series, the PSNI has confirmed.

Police said the Springmartin Road area of the city is shut for drivers and pedestrians as a result of the filming, although it is not yet clear which television series it is for.

One image from the area on Thursday afternoon show crews and equipment gathered at the entrance of a police station in the area.

Another shows crews filming in a residential area in the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Springmartin Road area of west Belfast due to ongoing filming for a drama series. The road is now currently closed until midnight tonight. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

The city is no stranger to filming, thanks to Line of Duty and a host of other projects over the years.

Filming in west Belfast Credit: PressEye

Indeed, eagle eyed visitors to the city over the last few days will have spotted James Nesbitt and the rest of the Bloodlands cast as he returns as DCI Tom Brannick while filming for the second series of Bloodlands.

The crew was seen as filming took place in Donegall Street in the city centre.