‘What convinces Hollywood is money’, says former Portstewart barrister turned journalist

Helen O’Hara left a career as a barrister to become a journalist with Empire magazine. Ahead of a talk at Belfast Film Festival, she speaks to Audrey Watson about podcasting, movies and her new book

Star quality: Helen O’Hara with Keanu Reeves and her Empire colleague James Dyer

Audrey Watson Thu 4 Nov 2021 at 08:36