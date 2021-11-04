‘What convinces Hollywood is money’, says former Portstewart barrister turned journalist

Helen O’Hara left a career as a barrister to become a journalist with Empire magazine. Ahead of a talk at Belfast Film Festival, she speaks to Audrey Watson about podcasting, movies and her new book

“I was just so bored. So, so bored,” says Helen O’Hara, explaining why, in 2003, she walked away from her lucrative career as a barrister to take up the position of intern at Empire movie magazine.

“And I was kind of frustrated with myself because so many of my friends – who are still lawyers – loved it and were really passionate about it. And I just wasn’t into it at all,” she adds.

Helen, who grew up in Portstewart and studied at Oxford University, went on to become a staff writer and is now Editor at Large with the esteemed magazine, as well as being a regular contributor and film writer for the BBC, The Guardian, The Independent and The Telegraph.

She also co-presents Empire’s hugely popular weekly podcast and her most recent book, Women Vs Hollywood: The Fall and Rise of Women in Film, was published earlier this year.

She’s back in Northern Ireland next week to give a talk at Belfast Film Festival, so obviously her career leap of faith more than paid off.

“I was mad about movies growing up,” she says. “I can remember my dad bringing me to the cinema to see a re-release of Snow White when I was very small, and I remember going to see the Return of The Jedi and Ghostbusters and stuff like that when I was little.

“Then when I got older, I could go on my own, or at least be dropped off at the Jet Centre in Coleraine, or the Playhouse in Portrush. I went to see everything. And I kept up that level of watching everything all the way through university.”

With such an obvious passion, why on earth embark on a career in law?

“I was very sensible growing up,” she says. “I did all the sensible things that you do. I went to university and studied law as there's a bit of a tradition of it in the family on my dad’s side (two uncles, one aunt and my grandfather).

“And when you're young you want to be rich, and you want to be successful and have money for a nice house and nice holiday.

“It was always in the back of my mind that film was where my heart really lay, but it just didn't seem realistic.

“I knew that there weren’t a lot of jobs in film journalism, so if I trained for that and didn’t get a job, then what? But if I trained as a lawyer and didn’t get a job, there would always be something I could do.

“So, I gave it a shot, but then I realised that no, I couldn’t keep going. Practising law just wasn’t for me.

“But I stayed semi-sensible – for a while,” she laughs. “I applied for law reporting jobs and things like that, hoping that once I got my foot in the journalism door, I could switch to film writing which, looking back, I don’t think would ever have happened.

“Then in December 2003, an internship came up at Empire Magazine and I went for it and got it.

“It might have helped that they lost my CV after inviting me for an interview, so they didn’t realise that although I did pretty good sample pieces of writing, I had no hands-on experience or journalism training.

“A lot of it comes down to luck.”

Women Vs Hollywood: The Fall and Rise of Women in Film is a real eye opener into the world of Hollywood movie making and how talented women have fared – or not – in the industry over the years. Film journalism too, until recently was very much a male preserve.

“For quite a while, I was the only female staff writer on Empire,” says Helen. “There were lots of women on the production and design side of the magazine, but film writing and reviewing has always been considered quite a ‘male’ job.

“In general, I think women in our society are discouraged from expressing opinions clearly and loudly, but women are now coming to the fore.

“I’m a wee bit bolshie, and I think that helps,” she laughs.

“But you have to be because as a film reviewer and journalist all you really have are your opinions and you have to be willing to stand by them.”

Talking about researching and writing her book, Helen says that it wasn’t so much the lack of women involved in film making that shocked her, it was the missed opportunities.

In 1917 Universal Studios released eight films with women credited as directors; 100 years later the same studio produced just one, Pitch Perfect 3.

“Back in the 1920s, there were relatively speaking quite a number of successful female directors, and they just got pushed out, one after another. That was shocking to discover,” she recalls.

“And then when you get to the 1970s … they call that era the ‘New Hollywood’ because you had film studios suddenly letting all these new, exciting, male directors in and giving them money to make these amazing movies.

“What I didn’t realise, even being a film buff, was how many women were around at the same time with the same qualifications that those men had when they were starting out, and they just got nowhere.

“The Coppola’s, the Scorsese's and the Lucas’s. They didn't start off as blockbuster filmmakers, they started off as film students and enthusiasts and they got the opportunity to make that first film and make that first hit.

“The women who were around at the same time, just weren’t given the opportunity. Which was outright sexism.

“Those men were no more qualified nor no more expert at that point in their career than their female contemporaries, but just because they were men, they were given those chances.”

Has that gender imbalance been corrected, or improved in today’s film industry?

“It's going to sound pretty silly, but I genuinely think the 2017 film Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins was pretty important,” says Helen.

“I know it's a big blockbuster. And I know change doesn't generally come from the top. But the success of that film really proved people wrong because there had been this myth that female superheroes don't sell.

“That film absolutely exploded that myth and there was a fundamental shift in Hollywood. That movie made more than Justice League which has both Batman and Superman.

“The same thing happened with Black Panther in 2018.

“People had been saying, ‘Oh, black superheroes don't sell internationally. ‘Nobody will go and see this in China’, and all that kind of nonsense.

“And it was nonsense because the movie was huge.

“Campaigning against sexism and racism in the film industry is really, really important. But what convinces Hollywood is money and those films made so much money that they began to change the story faster than anything else.”

As well as writing about films, Helen is also one of the hosts of Empire’s hugely popular weekly movie podcast.

“It’s been going for nine years and I still find it really terrifying,” she laughs. “At the beginning, I didn’t think it would run for more than a week – I didn’t think that we’d be capable of being that organised.

“I remember saying that we wouldn’t be able to find a guest every week and we should just aim for one a month.

“But my colleague Chris, who is actually from Banbridge, was like ‘No, no, we'll be fine’. He had absolute confidence from day one that it would be a success and he’s made it happen.

“The podcast is kind of special. I think it's given people a taste of the Empire office banter and nonsense that we get up to.”

And Helen is delighted that her home country is becoming known world-wide as a quality movie-making destination.

“I think it's brilliant that Northern Ireland has built up the reputation that it has. That it has so many trained and gifted people are working on crews and working in design and special effects and everything.

“It's fantastic for the economy, but also for the art and for tourism.

“Every single year that it was being made, I requested a Game of Thrones set visit. I even told them that I was a local and they wouldn’t have to pay for a hotel, but I had no joy. I just got to go to a Press conference,” she laughs.

Being such a film lover, how does she feel about the likes of Amazon and Netflix becoming more dominant when it comes to funding and making movies?

“I think that they’re a different additional thing. I don’t think they'll replace cinema,” she says.

“If you were in the cinema when that door opens in Parasite and people just lost their mind, or when that person picks up that thing in Avengers: Endgame, and the place goes mad – you're not going to get that atmosphere watching Amazon and Netflix at home.

“But at the same time, if you have a disability and find it difficult to get to the cinema or are hard of hearing and want easy access to subtitles, then there's a huge amount to be said for Netflix and Amazon and being able to watch movies they have made in the comfort of your own home.

“I don't think it's either-or. I think there's always going to be a place for both. “And you know, if Amazon and Netflix are going to fund new films by interesting filmmakers, that’s great because it means more interesting films will get made.

“And they are buying up a lot of independent films which is helping the market and getting those filmmakers money, which in turn means they have a bit more freedom to make their next film.

“There are some downsides as well, like they can't necessarily tell how many people have seen their work, so when they approach a big studio, they can’t tell them how many people watched their last film.

“But generally speaking, if you can say Amazon thought it was worth $10 million or something, that's probably going to help you get your next film made with them.

“The important thing is that there are as many interesting, weird, different and exciting films made as possible.

“You want films for everybody. And not just for people who like blockbusters – as much as I love them.

“It's been a very, very tough time for cinemas and I just hope that there's enough exciting stuff out there to get audiences back.”

*As part of this year’s Belfast Film Festival, Helen O’Hara will be talking about her latest book, Women Vs Hollywood: The Fall and Rise of Women in Film, at the QFT on Tuesday November 9 at 6.45pm. Tickets: www.belfastfilmfestival.org