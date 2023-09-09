What to watch on UK TV in autumn 2023: 48 shows for your list

Gillian Halliday and Aine Toner predict the shows we’ll be streaming and recording for the coming season

The nights are drawing in and, for many of us, that means more time to catch up those must-watch TV shows.

So what should be on your list this season? Here are 48 options – take your pick!

COBRA: Rebellion (Sky Max)

Sutherland’s (Robert Carlyle) government is faced with their biggest challenge imaginable, but unlike the previous obstacles they have faced, these threats come from much closer to home. When an environmental disaster causes destruction and loss of life, the consequences are far reaching for the PM. It’s clear that not all is as it appears… and in fact, someone may have a historic relationship with a global superpower.

Breeders (Sky Comedy)

Series four (and the final season) and it’s five years on from the last time viewers saw the Worsley family. Paul and Ally face their biggest parenting challenge yet, as 18-year-old Luke drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Ava meets and falls for the charismatic Holly.

Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror (Sky Documentaries)

This feature-length doc follows Otto over six years, as he writes and directs a foul-mouthed, autobiographical comedy-horror-musical set in Victorian London. Otto, who is 35 with Down’s syndrome, has always struggled to explain how he feels, and uses his film The Puppet Asylum to explore his birth, adoption and his epic battle with ‘The Master’ — an evil magician hell-bent on controlling his life.

Smothered (Sky Comedy)

Sammy is a fiercely independent young woman who is done with dating apps and here for a good time. Tom’s a settled man with a warm heart but carries his fair share of baggage. On a night out, the two strangers meet, and end up singing out their drunken souls in a karaoke booth. Then the inevitable happens and they agree to have a three-week affair, no strings attached, then never speak again.

Mary & George (Sky Atlantic)

Mary & George is inspired by the true story of Mary Villiers, who persuaded her son, George, to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England and become his all-powerful lover. The pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court. Julianne Moore stars, as does Nicholas Galitzine and Tony Curran.

Jailed: Inside Maghaberry Prison (BBC NI and iPlayer)

Stephen Nolan gets unprecedented access to HMP Maghaberry, one of the UK’s most high-security jails. In the documentary, he talks with prisoners in their cells and investigates the pressures facing staff and the prison system.

Love & Death (ITVX)

Love & Death tells the unbelievable true story of Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen), a 1980s Texas housewife accused of murder. Despite a loving family, a picture-perfect home, and an active church presence, Candy is unable to shake her sense of ennui. After a charged moment with church member Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons), Candy finds just the risk-taking thrill that’s been missing from her life.

The Long Shadow (ITV1)

Based upon Michael Bilton’s book, Wicked Beyond Belief: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, George Kay’s scripts will focus on the lives of the Sutcliffe’s victims, the loved ones they left behind, and the toll the investigation took on the investigating detectives. Sutcliffe killed 13, and attempted to kill seven others. By the late 1970s, Sutcliffe had terrorised Britain creating a national obsession of finding out the killer’s true identity.

The Long Shadow

Payback (ITV1)

Lexie is unaware her husband, Jared, has been laundering Cal Morris’s illegal earnings (we’re talking on a vast scale). Jared’s every move is being monitored by financial investigators DC Jibran Khan and DCI Adam Guthrie who are determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal Morris to justice. Lexie finds herself working for Cal, walking a tightrope between her family, her obligations and her future.

C*A*U*G*H*T (ITVX)

Four Australian soldiers sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral. When the soldiers reach celebrity status, they realise that being caught might just be the best thing that could’ve happened to them. Hollywood royalty Sean Penn stars.

Archie (ITVX)

This four-parter tells the story of Archibald Alexander Leach, who you may know better as Cary Grant. After travelling to the United States with a troupe of acrobats, clowns and comedians — he was a stilt-walker, FYI — he decided America was for him and wanted to make his way in showbusiness. A chance meeting with George Burns helped him find his first footing on the acting ladder — and soon Cary Grant was born. Jason Isaacs will play the lead role.

Three Little Birds (ITV1)

Inspired by Lenny Henry’s mother and all those who travelled to make Britain their home, this drama is set in 1957 post-Windrush, and amid the decade set alight by rock and roll, the glamour of Hollywood and fashion. Sisters Chantrelle and Leah with their acquaintance Hosanna are boarding a cruise ship from Jamaica, which is bound for a new life in Britain. They are looking for new beginnings in the UK but quickly realise that it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

The Late Late Show (RTE)

There’s a new presenter in town and we are excited to see what Co Down’s Patrick Kielty brings to the world’s longest-running chat show. With plenty to be pleased about, including the famous Toy Show close to Christmas (yes, we said Christmas), we’ll definitely be tuning in.

The Year That Rocked Irish Dancing (BBC NI)

This series follows a group of young dancers from Northern Ireland and America as they train hard for the biggest competition of their year, the Irish Dancing World Championships 2022 in Belfast. The dancers put in thousands of hours of practice to compete at world level, displaying remarkable athleticism and emotional commitment. Unbeknownst to them, however, an ‘open secret’ lurks just below the surface — something that becomes public when allegations of cheating explode onto the internet.

The Lovers (Sky Atlantic)

Not exactly star-cross’d lovers but a duo who shouldn’t work together take the lead in this darkly comic drama set in Belfast. Seamus’s star is on the rise and he’s heading to Belfast for work, meeting reluctant supermarket worker Janet in potentially dangerous circumstances. This six-parter is one to enjoy.

The Lovers

Breathtaking (ITV1)

Joanne Froggatt stars as frontline hospital consultant Abbey, who witnesses first-hand the virus begin to take hold, overwhelming the NHS and creating conditions of unprecedented adversity. The drama is based on doctor-writer Rachel Clarke’s own experiences as a doctor working on the NHS frontline during the pandemic.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream (ITV1)

Zoe Ball joins Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Olivier Award-winner Amber Riley, and Samantha Bark on the hunt for two future musical theatre stars to play the integral roles of Sophie and Sky (played by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the hit films) in Mamma Mia! Viewers will have front row seats as the contestants will be judged and mentored by guest industry stars.

Boiling Point (BBC1)

Following on from the Netflix film about life behind the scenes at a busy restaurant, this four-part drama sees Stephen Graham back as troubled chef Andy. He’s recovering from a heart attack while sous chef Carly is battling to keep her new venture running.

Doctor Who (BBC1)

We know David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning for a trio of Doctor Who specials to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary. As you’d expect, plot details remain secret, after all, no one wants the Daleks to know. Confirmed guest stars include Neil Patrick Harris and Ruth Madeley.

Hope Street (BBC NI)

A third series of the popular BBC Daytime, BBC Northern Ireland and BritBox International drama will return this autumn with an extended run of 15 episodes. The drama is made by Long Story TV with funding from Northern Ireland Screen. Expect plenty of goings on in Port Devine.

Hope Street

All Creatures Great and Small (Channel 5)

James and Helen Herriot and their animal antics are back with the rest of Darrowby in a seven-part series, and Christmas special. The action picks up in 1940, Winston Churchill has just taken office and there’s a small issue of Europe being under threat.

The Tourist (BBC1)

Our very own Jamie Dornan is back as The Man in the second series of this dark comic thriller. Elliot Stanley and police officer Helen Chambers are in Ireland to find the secrets of his past. In doing so, they run into (read: are dragged into) a family feud, plot twists and offbeat laughs.

Jamie Dornan in The Tourist

The Reckoning (BBC1)

The four-part series will trace the life of Jimmy Savile and explore how he used his celebrity and powerful connections to conceal his crimes and exploit institutional failings. Four survivors of Savile who have contributed to The Reckoning will also feature, interviewed on camera to offer their further insight and to reflect on their experiences..

Time (BBC1)

The first series proved incredibly successful so fans will be delighted to know it’s returning for a three-part series, and will feature an all-female cast. Life in a women’s prison, told through the eyes of three inmates, is set to captivate, with Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance and Bella Ramsey starring. Siobhan Finneran will be returning to her role as prison chaplain Marie-Louise.

Boarders (BBC3)

The six-parter focuses on five black students from inner city London who win scholarships to an elite boarding school. The quintet will experience the highs and lows of boarding school: learning about themselves, their identity and what life on the other side looks like. They may be outsiders but they’re ready to prove themselves.

Vigil (BBC1)

We’re crossing our fingers that the second series makes it to air before 2024. For this one, Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) enter the world of the British air force. Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause. Dougray Scott and Romola Garai are joining for season two.

Men Up (BBC1)

The feature drama is inspired by the true story of one of the world’s first medical trials for the drug that became Viagra, held in Swansea’s Morriston Hospital in 1994. Years before the little blue pill changed the lives for millions, a group of middle-aged Welsh men took part in one of the first clinical trials. Can they reclaim their sex lives?

The Couple Next Door (Channel 4)

When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) move into an upscale neighbourhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching. But they find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his wife, Becka (Jessica De Gouw). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night… something happens that changes their lives forever.

Alice & Jack (Channel 4)

Called a love story for the ages, when Alice (Andrea Riseborough) and Jack (Domhnall Gleeson) first meet they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Funny and honest, expect reflections on love in all its guises.

HMS Murder (Channel 5)

Rumour has it this will be making its way onto our TV screens. It’s set aboard a luxury cruise liner but its cabaret singer, Jack Grayling, realises there’s something more sinister going on. He meets First Officer Kate Woods, whose new role is thrown into disarray when a passenger is found murdered. What follows is a wave of murder mysteries, each set against the backdrop of different coastal locations.

Love Rat (Channel 5)

Sally Lindsay and Neil Morrissey lead the cast of the four-part series, which follows a divorced woman, Emma, who gets robbed of her life savings during a holiday romance. When she realises that Niko and his partner-in-crime George have scammed her out of her life savings, she’s determined to get her money back, and she’s got help.

The Inheritance (Channel 5)

The thriller will follow Daniel, Sian and Chloe, who are left reeling after their father’s unexpected death. When they discover they’ve not been left anything in the will, they embark on a dangerous journey to find out whether his death was truly a tragic accident, or whether it was in fact murder. Sounds a bit like Succession.

The Crown (Netflix)

One of the most talked about series of modern times, the loosely biographical drama about the Royal family returns for its sixth season. Covering the 1990s and the 2000s, expect to watch the moment Prince William first met Kate Middleton at St Andrews. The biggest controversy, however, will focus on its depiction of the death of Prince Diana in 1997.

The Crown

Fool Me Once (Netflix)

An eight-part thriller jam-packed with twists, and adapted from a Harlan Coben novel by Danny Brocklehurst, follows former soldier Maya Stern, played by Michelle Keegan struggling to deal with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage) when she spots her supposedly dead partner on a nanny-cam, it leaves her with the shocking reality that he might not be dead after all.

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Fans of the Korean phenomenon will be relieved to know that the stakes are not life or death in this reality version, but a huge prize pot is still up for grabs: $4.56m — the largest cash winnings in reality television history. The catch? A total of 456 players are all in the running to be the last person standing. Through each round, each individual will be pushed to the limit and asking themselves just how far they’ll go to win.

Sex Education (Netflix)

A hit with Gen-Zers, this Laurie Nunn teen comedy series that somehow managed to effectively blend elements of British school life with its American counterpoint, returns for its final — and what is expected to be — bittersweet semester. Now in its fourth series, the students are now at Cavendish sixth form college and there’s new peer groups to handle, namely ‘The Coven’ as well as rival sex therapist for Otis — the enigmatic O, played by Northern Irish actress Thaddea Graham.

Beckham (Netflix)

The world football icon finally gets his own documentary series on the world’s biggest streaming platform. Is it a match made in heaven? Well, we’ll see soon but this series — directed by Oscar winners Fisher Stevens and John Battsek — will trace Beckham’s journey from aspiring young footballer to superstar, as well as shining a light on his little talked about OCD.

Wilderness (Prime Video)

A psychological thriller, adapted from BE Jones’s 2019 novel of the same name, tells the story of couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, as they embark on what’s supposed to be the road trip of lifetime that will change their lives forever after Liv discovers Will has been having an affair.

Jenna Coleman. Picture credit : Amazon Prime Video/Maddie Brooking.

Gen V (Prime Video)

A spin-off of the brilliant comic satire The Boys, based on the comic book series by NI writer Garth Ennis, this anticipated series follows a group of young supes — superheroes, as they find themselves caught up in a Battle Royale situation at corrupt corporation Vought International’s Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Given the WGA strike has delayed the release of season four of The Boys, this might just give fans the fix they’ve been craving (if you know, you know).

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Prime Video)

A three-part series that explores the origin of the assassins-for-hire world of John Wick, this standalone prequel of sorts focuses on a young Winston Scott as he’s dragged through the hellscape of 1970s New York to face a past he thought he’d left behind. He battles his way through the hotel in a bid to take control of the city.

Cassandro (Prime Video)

An inspired by true events drama about the life of Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur boxer from El Paso rises to international stardom after he creates the character of Cassandro — the ‘Liberace of Lucha Libre’. In the process he upends not only the macho world of wrestling but also his own life.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story (Disney+)

Anticipation is high for this three-part series that will focus on one of showbiz’s biggest libel trials in decades. Rooney is speaking out about the Wagatha Christie legal battle for the first time. Fingers crossed for all the drama and gossip, callbacks to the summer of Wagatha and (hopefully) some bombshell revelations. Ready to sip some tea? Absolutely.

Loki (Disney+)

With phase five of the MCU not exactly getting a resounding thumbs up from fans (and that’s being kind), Kevin Feige et al will be pining their hopes that the return of this Tom Hiddleston-led series will be hit. Certainly, at the end of a broadly applauded season one fans were left on a cliffhanger thanks to a choice made by Sylvie, the cast returns for an adventure that spans multiple timelines, alongside exciting newcomers to the series like Ke Huy Quan.

Welcome to Wrexham (Disney+)

A huge hit, the behind-the-scenes docu-series that followed the unlikely story of two Hollywood stars — Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying a Welsh football club languishing in the National League in a bid to overturn its bad fortunes. A cursory follow of the news might mean you know what to expect in season two, but regardless, this will still be a brilliant watch. And given the producers also focus on the people who make Wrexham the club that it is means it’s a step above the average sport doc series. A winning streak.

The Kardashians (Disney+)

The credits had barely stopped rolling when it was announced that the Calabasas clan would be returning for their fourth series this autumn. After *that* tetchy row between Kim and Kourtney over weddings and collaborations with Italian fashion house, Dolce & Gabbanna, expect more family drama, tears and private jet journeys — but still all with the characteristic Kardashian togetherness.

The Changeling (Apple TV)

Already the critic omens have been good with this one. Pitched as a “fairy tale for grown-ups”, this promises to be a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. It focuses on the love story of Apollo and Emma which is seemingly perfect until Emma mysteriously vanishes; bereft, Apollo finds himself on a death-defying odyssey through a New York City he didn’t know existed.

The Changeling

The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Back for a third series with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, this US hit is told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives. Apple TV describes the show as an “unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace”.

The Morning Show

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV)

One of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, with Oscar winners Martin Scorsese and Leonardo di Caprio behind the camera and in front of it respectively, this intriguing movie is based on the 2017 book of the same name by David Grann. The story centres on a series of Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s, committed after oil was discovered on tribal land. Expect award nominations galore.