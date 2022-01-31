What’s next for Jamie Dornan after two massive successes?

NI actor has earned plaudits for his roles in Belfast and The Tourist

His recent performances in the film Belfast and the BBC One Sunday night drama The Tourist have thrust Jamie Dornan back into the spotlight for all the right reasons.

After one or two questionable roles, namely the mystifying misfire that was Wild Mountain Thyme, and to some extent, the Fifty Shades franchise, the Co Down man has been lighting up both the small and big screens over the past few months.

His latest television series The Tourist concluded on Sunday night with viewers and critics alike widely praising Dornan’s portrayal of The Man, an enigmatic stranger who wakes up with amnesia in the Australian Outback after being involved in a serious car crash.

The opening instalment on January 1 was officially New Year’s Day’s most watched programme and in its review The Guardian hailed Dornan’s performance as ‘explosive’, while the Independent said it was the actor’s best work to date.

His turn as Pa in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autographical film Belfast has been delighting cinema-goers too and earned the 39-year-old a Golden Globe nomination. It’s a far cry from his Golden Raspberry gongs for worst film for the Fifty Shades trilogy, in which he played the whip-cracking billionaire kinkster Christian Grey.

After compellingly portraying serial killer Paul Spector in the hit BBC One drama The Fall, fans were keen to see what Dornan did next. The Fifty Shades films hardly tested his acting prowess but the part helped raise his profile Stateside and earned him a loyal following.

There were interesting roles to come in war films The Siege of Jadotville and Anthropoid and more recently, Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar, in which he got to flex his funny bone. And Dornan is certainly funny. His deadpan one-liners in the black comedy The Tourist were delivered with skill and perfect timing. ‘Well, well, well,’ he quips, after throwing one of the bad guys down a….. well.

Such is his profile at the moment, that Dornan is being mooted as a contender to play the next James Bond. Bookies William Hill currently has him at 10 – 1 to replace Daniel Craig as the suave superspy, making him now one of the favourites for the iconic role.

At the Waterfront Hall premiere of Belfast, Dornan told the Belfast Telegraph he hadn’t been approached about the 007 job. He laughed off the rumours, pointing out that any man between the ages of 16 and 60, with a film to promote, found himself being in the mix as a contender. He would say that, of course.

So what is next for the former model from Holywood? Is his star set to rise higher still?

Local film-maker Colum Eastwood, who wrote and directed the award-winning thriller Black Medicine, says Dornan is on an upwards trajectory and is proving to be a versatile and interesting actor.

“I think Jamie just needs to keep doing what he’s doing,” he said.

“I saw him in The Siege of Jadotville and really liked him in that. It was a great film.

“He’s doing very well at the moment and has proven himself as an actor, leveraging the fame he got from Fifty Shades to go on and try other things.

“His confidence is growing as he stretches himself further. His character in Belfast is very character-based, with lots of humour and I thought the family dynamics were totally believable in that film.”

Colum, who is currently working on another thriller, said he believed Dornan would make a great Bond.

“Jamie has shown he is willing to commit long-term, as we’ve seen with the Fifty Shades franchise,” he said.

“He has that suave sophistication that is necessary for Bond, is charismatic, good looking and has those witty one-liners that Bond loves.

“Daniel Craig’s Bond was serious and quite dark but maybe they’ll go in a new direction with the new one and make him a bit more tongue-in-cheek.

“The thing with Jamie Dornan is that women love him and men think he’s cool, so I think he’d be great in the role.”