What’s up Doc Ireland? A look ahead to the exciting film festival

Stuart Sloan, Docs Ireland programmer, selected his highlights from the upcoming programme

In this year’s Docs Ireland programme we are showing a record 11 Irish feature documentaries as part of our Pull Focus Competition — many of them premieres. To see this explosion of thrilling Irish film, is beyond what we expected. It is a pleasure to bring them to our audiences. My first picks are the highlights of that section.

In the Shadow of Beirut, Director Stephen Gerard Kelly and Garry Keane

June 22, 6pm, QFT

Fresh off winning multiple awards with its world premiere at New Zealand's Doc Edge Festival, Docs Ireland are delighted to be hosting the film's first Europeans screening. The film is brutal and at times heart-breaking, but ultimately beautiful in the connection that it forges with its subjects, which co-director Stephen Gerard Kelly achieved over a six-year period.

I Dream of Photos, Director Gary Lennon

June 24, 6.15pm, QFT

We are excited to bring the World Premiere of this film! It is the study of Pulitzer Prize winning Northern Irish photographer Cathal McNaughton, his career taking photos across the world, and the toll those journeys have taken on his wellbeing. To witness Cathal's incredible compositions on a giant cinema screen will be a special and unique experience.

Let the Canary Sing, Director Alison Ellwood

June 20, 7pm, Cineworld

From Belfast's own documentary powerhouse Fine Point Films, comes this inspiring film about true independent music hero, Cyndi Lauper. For the first time, Cyndi has thrown open her archive to reveal the secrets of her fifty-year career.

Ó Bhéal, Director Ciara Nic Chormaic

June 23, 6.15pm, QFT

Another World Premiere at Docs Ireland is this TG4-produced doc about the ever-growing world of Irish-language Hip-Hop, made famous by Belfast's own Kneecap – currently shooting their own film on their hometown streets with Michael Fassbender. Ó Bhéal, or Spoken in its English translation, is an absolutely beautiful film, covering up-and-coming stars Mory, Oisin Mac, Fehdah and Limerick rapper Strange Boy. Along with a focus on Irish film – our other main goal is to showcase documentaries that could not be seen anywhere else in Northern Ireland - the weird and wonderful, the fun and the intriguing.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President, Director Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo

June 21, 7pm, ODEON

This film follows Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie. Bobi rises from the ghetto slums of Uganda, becoming one of the country’s most loved superstars. His musical talent lifts him and emboldens millions of previously voiceless people. Bobi uses his music for activism, then becomes an Independent Member of Parliament to stand to defend the rights of his people. Bobi and Barbie are once-in-a-lifetime heroes who take great personal risks to dislodge and try to liberate a nation from a regime that has been in power for 35 years.

Dalton’s Dream, Director Kim Longinotto & Franky Murray Brown

June 23, 7pm, ODEON

In December 2018, Dalton Harris became the first non-British and black man to win the UK X-Factor. Charting an extraordinary rise, and then fall, Dalton starts a lavish life in London, then falls in love with his new boyfriend. It is an inspirational story, from the gospel and reggae of rural Jamaica to multi-cultural London. It is also filled with fillmmaking legend Kim Longinotto’s usual sensitivity, insight and meaning about the world we all inhabit.

The Last Rider, Director Alex Holmes

June 25, 3.30pm, QFT

The unbelievable story of cyclist Greg LeMond, who came back from the brink of death to win the 1989 Tour de France, the closest race in the history of the Tour. This archive based doc is a thriller from start to finish, in the style of Asif Kapdia's Senna or Diego Maradonna. LeMond remains the only USA cyclist to ever win the Tour de France.

All of Our Heartbeats Are Connected Through Exploding Stars, Director Jennifer RainsfordJune 22, 8.45pm, QFT

Documentary's version of slow cinema, this incredibly-titled film is made of stunning imagery — and succeeds in interweaving stories of trauma with a strong environmental underpinning. This dreamy, wandering film drifts through these connections like the plankton it so meaningfully describes. A truly unique cinematic experience.

Music Documentaries at Belfast Stories/Sunflower Bar

Belfast City Council have very exciting plans afoot to bring a new cinema and arts venue to the space behind the amazing Art Deco former Bank of Ireland building on Royal Avenue. On the currently flattened site, we will showcase some of the best music films ever made — a gospel choir sings with Aretha Franklin that was lost for 50 years (Amazing Grace), a Wayne's World style look into 80s Glam Metal (The Decline of Western Civilisation II), and Jimi Hendrix bu¬rning his guitar on fire alongside numerous legends at Monterey Pop.

There are many more golden truffles to be found - a performance of AI generated music to go along with an AI inspired documentary at SARC’s sonic lab, 26 of the best new Irish documentary shorts, music films from our friends at the Digital Film archive, an investigation into a film made by the IRA, artist work curated by our friends at AEMI as well as HOUSEHOLD - and a lot more. Tickets, trailers and more information can be found at www.docsireland.ie