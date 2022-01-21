When is Belfast film released in Northern Ireland? Cast, plot and what the critics are saying of Kenneth Branagh movie

It has scooped up ‘Best Screenplay’ at the Golden Globes this month, is tipped for Oscar glory and now finally on Friday, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast film will be released in cinemas in Northern Ireland.

The coming-of-age drama set during the beginning of the Troubles, chronicles the life of working-class 9-year-old Buddy and his family caught up in the ensuing conflict.

The film held its homecoming premiere at the Waterfront in the city back in November, but it has been a long few months since for eager local fans to finally get their sights on it.

Belfast will hit the big screen here on Friday, January 21, with cinemas across the country showing the one-hour and 38-minute flick.

The glittering cast of Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film includes Jamie Dornan (Pa), Caitriona Balfe (Ma), Ciaran Hinds (Pop), Judi Dench (Granny) and young stars Jude Hill (Buddy) and Lewis McAskie (Will).

Already being met with glowing reviews, Belfast currently has a critic review score on the online site Rotten Tomatoes of 87%, while the audience score is even higher at 91%.

Despite being nominated for seven Golden Globes it came away with just one – Best Screenplay for Kenneth Branagh during the ceremony earlier this month.

Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds

However, Belfast has also been nominated for 11 gongs at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which has replaced the Golden Globes as a precursor to Oscars success.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show on Wednesday, star Ciaran Hinds said the way the film was shot “brought me right back to my childhood”.

“I would have been around 16 when the Troubles broke out in August 1969. I guess I had a different perspective on it,” he said.

“Belfast at that time... was quite a quiet and some might say a dull place. When it all kicked off, for a teenage boy it was kind of exciting, before you realised the horror that was about to manifest itself.

“A lot of the programmes and dramas and films made about Northern Ireland at that tine... they have been taken from a kind of political lens or social lens.

“This whole story is seen through the eyes of a nine-year-old boy. It’s very exciting, dynamic... it is funny and painful. Touching. It is about family and love and so jammed with humanity.”