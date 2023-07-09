Where can I watch the Twelfth 2023 coverage on TV?

Half a million people are expected to participate in or watch parades as thousands of Orangemen and women take to the streets to mark the Twelfth of July later this week.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland will host demonstrations in 19 cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The main events marking the 333rd anniversary of King William’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne will take place in Belfast, Lurgan and Enniskillen.

Many people, including the elderly, will be unable to take part in celebrations.

But they will be able to watch the festivities on TV.

Orangemen and supporters take part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal, just three days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland.

Live TV coverage: GB News, 9.30am

GB News will provide live coverage throughout the morning in a dedicated two-and-a-half hour slot.

It will be fronted by former First Minister and ex-DUP leader Baroness Arlene Foster, who attracted almost 100,000 viewers last year.

Reporter Dougie Beattie and ex-Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson will be providing updates until 12pm.

Programming will also include live feeds from parades taking place in Liverpool and Glasgow.

A large amount of planning has gone into this year’s coverage which will also include expert commentary from Dr Gavin Hughes.

Pre-recorded packages from the Republic of Ireland and Holland will be broadcast as GB News seeks to tell the story of how the Battle of the Boyne helped shape modern day Europe.

Dame Arlene took to social media on Saturday following “a great day” at the annual Rosnowlagh parade in Donegal.

"Looking forward to the main event now on GB News next Wednesday from 9.30am,” she tweeted alongside a Union flag emoji.

Charlie Lawson retweeted the post signalling his own excitement ahead of the live coverage.

Highlights: BBC One NI, 9pm

The BBC has axed its live coverage of what is widely regarded as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe for a second year in a row.

However, the broadcaster will show an hour-long highlights programme on Wednesday evening.

Helen Mark will present the coverage from Brownlow House in Lurgan with commentary provided by Dr David Hume and Mervyn Jess.

It will showcase the best bits from parades in Belfast, Ballymena, Loughbrickland, Magherafelt, Clogher and Ballinamallard, as well as the Rossnowlagh parade in Donegal.

The programme will also be available to watch on iPlayer.

Highlights: UTV, 10.45pm

A special programme recapping the entire day will be aired on UTV later on Wednesday evening.

The 25 minute highlights show will include the best moments from around the region including Belfast.

The city holds the longest Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking over six miles to the field.

Orangemen and women from nine districts will be accompanied by approximately 60 bands.

