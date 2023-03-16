Who are the front runners to replace Ryan Tubridy as host of The Late Late Show?

Ryan Tubridy is stepping back after 14 years in the Late, Late hotseat.

It’s the most coveted job on Irish TV and when it comes to a replacement for Ryan Tubridy, there’s no shortage of contenders.

And given all of the equal representation campaigning, there will be pressure on RTÉ bosses to go for a female replacement.

Top of the list is Prime Time presenter Miriam O’Callaghan, one of RTÉ’s most respected and best known presenters.

Formerly with the BBC, the mother of eight began fronting RTÉ’s news programme in 1996 and has been behind some of its biggest stories.

She proved she was as equally adept at covering the lighter stories when she began her summer talk show Saturday Night with Miriam in 2005, with its run finishing in 2018.

O’Callaghan also has a popular RTÉ radio show on Sunday mornings called Miriam Meets, an hour-long slot in which she carries out in-depth interviews with guests.

She declined to comment when contacted.

Another favourite is Claire Byrne, an equally well-respected RTÉ broadcaster who has paid her dues and proven herself to be at the top of her game.

The presenter, who studied journalism at DIT, is a former Newstalk anchor. She began as a presenter on RTÉ's Prime Timein 2013.

She took over Sean O’Rourke’s Today slot in September 2020. Since then, she has maintained listenership figures and showed she can do the light as well as the dark when it comes to the gambit of news stories.

After seven years, the mum of three stepped down from her Monday night TV show Claire Byrne Live in May 2022, citing family reasons.

But she has since been linked with a new quiz show, Ireland’s Smartest.

When asked this morning by Tubridy about taking over, she laughed it off and said: “Listen, you’re talking to the person who walked away from work...let’s not go there.”

Also on the list is Prime Time presenter Sarah McInerney, who started with RTÉ in May 2020 to fill in for Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1.

The former political correspondent impressed bosses so much they gave her a slot on its current affairs show as well as on Drivetime with Cormac Ó hEadhra.

Known for her straight-talking style and hard line of questioning with politicians, she is currently the 18/1 favourite with Ladbrokes.

When it comes to the male front-runners, journalist and broadcaster Brendan O’Connor could be a strong contender.

He already has the experience with The Saturday Night Show which he fronted from 2010 until 2015.

The Sunday Independent columnist was confirmed as the replacement for the late Marian Finucane on her weekend slot on RTÉ Radio 1 in February 2020. He managed to keep the slot’s large listenership figures and has even grown its audience.

Comedian Tommy Tiernan would be a hugely popular choice with audiences but may prove a controversial one with RTÉ chiefs.

His TV slot does the business in terms of TV figures, but he landed himself in hot water with inflammatory comments made during a recent stage show. He has odds of 18/1 of taking over from Tubridy.

Another name in the mix is national treasure and GAA commentatorMarty Morrissey. He joined RTÉ’s sports department in 1994 and has built up a huge fan base in Ireland.

As well as appearing on Dancing with the Stars, he has also been wowing audiences with his Marty Party national tour. His odds are 33/1 with bookies.