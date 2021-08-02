Whole lotta lovin’ going on as NI’s Matt comforts Kaz after Casa Amor face off

Love Island pair cuddle up following explosive scene with ‘cheating’ Tyler

Sealed with a kiss: Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb has coupled up with Kaz Kamwi. Credit: Nat Morris

Northern Ireland’s Love Island hunk Matthew MacNabb’ s budding romance with glamorous Kaz Kamwi stayed on track last night, as the couple were seen snuggling down together under a duvet as night fell.

The couple’s steamy clinch came after a tearful showdown between Kaz and Tyler, her former squeeze.

Matthew entered the ITV2 villa last Monday as part of the show’s much-anticipated Casa Amor twist.

Kaz was previously devastated as she learned her partner Tyler Cruickshank had kissed another contestant but she soon got over the disappointment thanks to Matthew.

In last night’s episode, fiery Kaz had wanted to know why Tyler had slept in a bed with another girl.

“I saw you in bed with another girl, “ Kaz confronted him.

“You hurt me, Tyler,” she said.

Tyler tried hard to defend himself and find an acceptable excuse for his two-timing behaviour, but Kaz wasn’t buying any of it.

“Bulls***,” she said, clearly very upset.

She stalked off, to be comforted by the other girls on the island.

“No one deserves that bulls*** — especially not you, babes,” they told her.

But her confrontation with Tyler quickly led to a touching scene with Belfast marketing consultant Matthew (26) .

“Maybe we’ll be able to share a bed tonight and … cuddle,” Kaz said as the couple came together in a tender kiss.

Seconds later, they were seen diving under a duvet as night fell.

In last night’s episode, while romantic storms raged among the other islanders — especially Welshman Liam and Millie, Matthew said little, perhaps preferring to be seen the strong silent type.

Meanwhile, former Love Island contestant Malin Andersson has announced she is expecting another child, more than two years after the death of her daughter Consy.

The reality TV personality’s one-month-old baby girl died in January 2019 after being born seven weeks prematurely.

Andersson revealed in June she was in a relationship and that she had known her partner for four years but until recently had remained only friends.

Sharing a photo of her bump with her partner’s hands clasped around it, she wrote: “My next chapter.

“My new beginning. My happy ending. My entire universe. All mine.

“I can’t describe to you all how I feel writing this.”

Andersson continued: “Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I visualised. A solid partner in my life, who has been there in the background — witnessed my life over the past four years and has stuck by me as a friend.. and now a lover.

“This couldn’t feel any more right — and we’re now bringing a beautiful soul into this world,” she wrote.

Andersson’s post was greeted with numerous messages of support on Instagram.

Fellow Love Island contestant Jessica Hayes said: “I’m so excited! You deserve this more than anything. Love you so much.”