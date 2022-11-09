Why NI filmmaker Lynne Davison took a walk on dark side with new folk horror film

Rural childhood opened gateway to horror movies

Cathy (Deirdre Mullins), who takes on the case of recently released murderer Bloody Mary Laidlaw in Mandrake.

A Lisburn filmmaker whose feature debut is set to stream internationally this week has told how growing up in rural Northern Ireland with tales of folklore, ghosts and banshees helped cultivate a love for the horror genre.

Lynne Davison’s Mandrake, a thought-provoking, female-led, folk horror flick, arrives on AMC’s horror streaming service Shudder on Thursday.

Mandrake follows probation officer Cathy Madden, played by Deirdre Mullins, who is given the task of rehabilitating notorious killer ‘Bloody’ Mary Laidlaw (Derbhle Crotty) back into society after 20 years in jail.

Cathy has always believed that every client deserves a shot at redemption, but her beliefs are firmly tested when two children disappear near Mary’s farm.

Read more A close look at Stormont parties’ proposals for new parliamentary boundaries in Northern Ireland

The film, written by Matt Harvey, focuses on the sacrifices of maternal love which unite both women in destructive witchery.

Davison said her childhood surroundings in the countryside combined with an early love for horror, sci-fi and supernatural cinema, had led to a lifelong interest in the genres and that making a full-length horror flick had been a long-held ambition.

Mandrake poster.

“I grew up in the middle of the dark countryside listening to stories about ghosts and banshees and watching all the classic horror films of the 1980s and 1990s,” said Davison.

“Every night was movie night in our house and my mum had wonderful taste in cinema.

“I was watching inappropriate films for my age, like The Omen and The Exorcist, though my favourites were films like Alien, The Terminator, The Thing and Jaws. I watched them well before I should’ve really.

“Any time I was frightened, mum would tell me not to be scared as there was a team behind the cameras making this gateway into another world.

“So, I was kind of drawn to the dark side and the horror genre is something that has always interested me.”

Mandrake was one of the first productions to be filmed in Northern Ireland after Covid restrictions were lifted, with the 18-day shoot taking place in Clandeboye estate and around Glenavy and Lisburn.

The cast were encouraged by Davison to watch movies such as Hereditary, Midsommar, The Witch and The Wickerman to get a feel for the moody atmosphere and intimate, rural world she was looking to create.

Mandrake director Lynne Davison

“I like movies that have an added feature like a hunted creature, aliens, witchcraft, where you can implant societal issues and explore that,” she said.

“I wanted to tread the line carefully between ‘is this hysteria or real witchcraft?’ and hold off as much as I could to reveal what that is.

“There are a few scenes in the film where I could easily have had people carrying burning torches and pitchforks but that would’ve been going a bit too far.

“Horror can be done creatively when it’s a grounded film like this. With the sensibilities of the characters, fantastical elements of witchcraft and the extension of nature, we didn’t need special effects.”

Davison, who has previously made several shorts, said it was an “added bonus” to have two strong female leads in the script.

One of the movie’s main themes is the complicated nature of motherhood and while witchcraft is also explored, the director said she was confident it wouldn’t cause outrage or offence.

“The film has shown at different festivals, including Belfast last year and the feedback has been positive,” she said.

“It’s now being released on Shudder which is curated for people who are inclined to watch that type of movie.

“We don’t think it’s an affront to anyone’s beliefs. It’s just a piece of entertainment.”

Davison has a few other projects in the pipeline, including a haunted house saga and a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film. She’s also written a few series which she is hoping will be picked up.

“Horror is a genre I think I’ll stay with,” she said.

“I tried writing a comedy, but it just turned out to be very dark.”

Mandrake, which also stars Jude Hill and Paul Kennedy and was produced by Marie-Therese Mackle, premieres on Shudder on Thursday, November 10