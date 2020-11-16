Wild Mountain Thyme star Jamie Dornan's Irish accent defended

The much-criticised Irish accents of Jamie Dornan and his co-stars in a new romantic comedy have been defended by the family the movie is based on.

The Co Down actor stars in Wild Mountain Thyme opposite Emily Blunt, which was filmed in Co Mayo and is an adaptation of American playwright John Patrick Shanley's Outside Mullingar.

Dornan and Blunt portray two star-crossed lovers - Anthony Shanley and Rosemary Muldoon - living on adjoining farms.

Anthony's father, played by Christopher Walken, threatens to leave the family farm to Anthony's cousin from America, who is played by the Mad Men star John Hamm.

After the release of the film's trailer last week, Dornan's accent was described as a "hate crime" by some who watched the trailer.

The Broadway play is based on events at a real farm in Killucan, near Mullingar. It was once owned by Shanley's father, who left for America at the age of 24.

Brendan Shanley, a cousin of the director who grew up on the Killucan farm and still lives in the area, told the Sunday Times that he was shocked by the amount of attention the trailer had received.

"Donald Trump didn't get as good a coverage," he said.

His brother Anthony, who lives alone on the family farm, is said to be "a little self-conscious" about all the attention around the trailer.

"How can you make a judgment on someone's tone in a trailer?" asked Brendan.

"It's taken out of context. On a film trailer, you will get different accents because that's the mood of [a particular] line.

"But if you listen for the entire film it will settle, and be different. It was the same in the play.

"There's a huge amount talked about the accents. I make furniture, I don't do films but you're not making a film of that magnitude with those actors for an Irish market.

"People in Ireland forget this: it's made for a global [audience]. And as regards Irish wit, I don't look at Mrs Brown's Boys, but it's booming.

"Where fun stops and starts in a film or a television series depends on the individual."

Wild Mountain Thyme has a UK release date of December 11.