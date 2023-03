Wildfire: The border film you need to watch

Wildfire is nominated for five IFTAs and deservedly so. Cathy Brady and Nora-Jane Noone speak to about the quietly fierce film five years in the making

Nora-Jane Noone (Lauren) and Nika McGuigan (Kelly) in Wildfire

Aine Toner Thu 1 Jul 2021 at 17:30