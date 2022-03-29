Will Smith slap: NI alopecia advocate criticises Chris Rock’s hair loss joke that sparked astonishing bust-up

A Co Tyrone advocate for those with alopecia has spoken of how Chris Rock’s Oscars joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair loss feels like “a wee nail in the coffin” for those suffering from the condition.

Olivia McVeigh’s hair started to fall out in 2015, when she was aged 17 and still in school. Now, she uses her large social media presence, including over 73,000 Instagram followers, to help raise awareness around alopecia.

At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage, after Rock made a joke about his wife Pinkett Smith, referring to her buzzcut hairstyle by saying: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.” The reference relates to the 1997 movie GI Jane, in which the lead character shaves her head.

Olivia said the news of the entire incident took her “all day” to process because she was in disbelief at Rock’s comments, but also Smith’s reaction.

Olivia McVeigh shows her hair loss

Read more Will Smith issues apology to Chris Rock over Oscars slap

“Obviously Will Smith did not handle it well… but a man making a comment about a woman’s appearance in general is annoying enough,” said the English-born make-up artist.

“To make a comment about her alopecia, a condition that she cannot control — I saw a lot of people online saying ‘it’s just a joke’ or ‘she needs to relax’ — people that are saying this have not lost their hair. It’s one of the most traumatic things ever, especially for women, but it’s also hard enough for a woman to talk about it.”

Alopecia areata — its full medical name — is an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to come out, often in clumps. Pinkett-Smith has spoken publicly and often about the condition, which has no known cure, first revealing her diagnosis in 2018.

“I think of a child or someone who has alopecia getting bullied, looking at that thinking, ‘Well she’s a celebrity and she’s really open about it, and she’s still getting stuff said to her, so where does this leave me?’” Olivia said. “How do you embrace hair loss when other people are making jokes about it? You wouldn’t make a joke about a person’s sexuality or if they have a disability, why should you make one about someone who has alopecia, when they have something that they can’t control?

“I get so many messages from girls saying they’re struggling to embrace their hair being gone, even if it’s someone who is going through chemotherapy,” added the 23-year-old.

Olivia McVeigh wearing a wig

“Hair loss affects anyone and everyone and you can get it at any stage of your life. Alopecia can be literally triggered by anything, such as stress or grief. I get so many messages from girls asking me what they should do.

Read more Will Smith’s Oscars altercation condemned by the Academy as inquiry launched

“I feel like this is a wee nail in the coffin, from a man who has a platform and is a celebrity — he could have used that opportunity to raise awareness, Will Smith could have raised awareness and he didn’t. This could have been an opportunity to educate people and it was just made into a scene.”

Sue Schilling, the chief executive of charity Alopecia UK, said: “Those of us with alopecia know having a visible difference can be an emotional rollercoaster that impacts ourselves and our families. We never ever condone violence as a response.

“Today I am thinking about Jada Pinkett-Smith, not her husband or the host. I am thinking about a woman who showed up on the red carpet looking INCREDIBLE and is now in the throes of a publicity storm. Let’s just remember that a joke that seems harmless to you may be harmful to someone else.” The recent Oscars weren’t the first time Rock quipped about the Smiths either, meaning the Fresh Prince star’s actions may have also stemmed from some residual animosity.

Back in 2016, the family boycotted the awards as it was the second year in a row that no people of colour were nominated. At the time, Rock joked: “Jada Pinkett-Smith boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties — I wasn’t invited!”