William of Orange palaces in slave trade probe

Two palaces with connections to William of Orange are to fall under a wider investigation into royal links to the slave trade led by television historian Lucy Worsley.

Kensington Palace, the official London residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Hampton Palace are among properties with links to the late 17th century monarch.

King William III, who is remembered here for his victory against King James II at the 1690 Battle of the Boyne, was part owner of the Royal African Company, which did not cease operating until 1731.Lucy Worsley, TV historian and chief curator of the Historic Royal Palaces charity, which oversees royal residences including Hillsborough Castle, has said the investigation into slavery links was "long overdue" and the charity had a duty to make any connections public.

It comes after the National Trust, which is led by Northern Ireland woman Hilary McGrady, released a report highlighting links to slavery and colonialism in 93 of the properties it manages.

Ms Worsley told the Times she wished her organisation had acted sooner in commencing its own investigation, adding the National Trust was "ahead of the game".

"We've been thinking really hard and planning all sorts of changes," she said. The time has come. We're behind. We haven't done well enough."

According to Ms Worsley, all properties used by the Stuart dynasty were "going to have an element of money derived from slavery" within them. The Stuarts played a key role in the slave trade when King Charles II granted a charter to the Royal African Company, of which his brother King James II was a member. The company held a monopoly on the trade until 1698 - the year King William III took the throne when he bought all of Bristol slave trader Edward Colston's shares in the Royal African Company.

Ms Worsley said there was a "challenging" side of British history which the country "is good at sidelining in favour of supporting the tourist industry". She added: "It is always great to push people a bit into an uncomfortable and darker direction, because you can see the historical causes of things like social injustice."

The role Great Britain and Ireland played within the slave trade has come under focus following the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.